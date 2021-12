While everyone has been going gaga over the alleged Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding, a number of desis are now concerned about Salman Khan as #VickyKatrinaWedding has been trending on Twitter.

Amidst the buzz of the rumoured wedding, everyone has just one question to ask: is Selmon Bhoi invited? Desis took to social media and posted some hilarious memes. Here are some of the best ones!

Vicky Kaushal is getting married to Katrina kaif, and the problem with Salman Khan is that he can't even listen to Arijit Singh — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) November 8, 2021

vicky kaushal and katrina kaif's wedding rumours are true

selmon boi be like:- pic.twitter.com/QGyh30Qd8Z — shubham berojgar (@Shubhmberojgar) November 3, 2021

*Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to get married*

Meanwhile Selmon bhai- pic.twitter.com/YBE1sAJ5zg — Avi :'( (@Avani_4321) November 27, 2021

Vicky Kaushal going to marry Katrina Kaif at 7 December ✔️



Salman be like: pic.twitter.com/M6woBWxGSM — Parth Patel (@Parth_b97) November 27, 2021

For the uninitiated, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were allegedly dating a couple of years back.