Samrat Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar as Prithviraj Chauhan, was released in theatres on 3 June. The historical drama also marks the debut of Manushi Chillar, the former Miss World.

However, like Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad, the box office number for Samrat Prithviraj seems to be falling reportedly.

According to the latest reports, the film is following a downward trend, as morning shows are being cancelled due to low attendance. And the shows that aren't cancelled are seeing footfall only in single-digits.

Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Samrat Prithviraj reportedly made Rs 10.70 crore on Friday and bounced to Rs. 12.60 crore on Saturday, and Rs. 16.10 crore on Sunday, considering it was a weekend. The total weekend collections were Rs 39.40 crore.

#SamratPrithviraj continues to struggle... Biz at the national [multiplex] chains is dull... Eyes ₹ 55.5 cr [+/-] total in *Week 1*... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr, Sun 16.10 cr, Mon 5 cr, Tue 4.25 cr, Wed 3.60 cr. Total: ₹ 52.25 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Ry812wSXsb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 9, 2022

Actor Sonu Sood, who plays the role of the court poet Chand Bardai in Samrat Prithviraj, spoke about the movie's performance and said:

I am very thankful to the audience for showering us with their love. It might not have got as much business as expected, but we have to accept that things are a bit different after the pandemic. Having said that, I’d say I am very happy with it and with how much love people have shown it.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey and is prepping up for his upcoming projects Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, and OMG 2.

