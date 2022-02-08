Needless to mention, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of tinsel town’s most prominent directors. Known for using opulent sets and producing foot-tapping music, the director has churned out some brilliant movies in the last two and a half decades.

Today, we have compiled a list of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highest-rated movies that left viewers in awe. Read on.

1. Black – 8.2

With a fresh new storyline, this movie became an instant hit amongst the audience as soon as it was released. Based on activist Helen Keller’s real-life story and her 1903 autobiography, The Story of My Life, this drama features Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan in prominent roles. The movie bagged a number of awards, including eleven Filmfare Awards and three National Film Awards. Needless to say, it was one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's finest movies.

2. Devdas – 7.6

With larger-than-life sets, mesmerising cinematography and iconic dialogues, this epic romantic drama was a class apart and stood the test of time. Based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel of the same title, this movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. Sanjay Leela Bhansali received several accolades for this movie.

3. Khamoshi: The Musical – 7.6

Even though this movie was not declared a success at the box office, it was cited as one of the finest musicals of Indian cinema. Marking his directorial debut with this romantic musical, Sanjay Leela Bhansali bagged a Filmfare Award for this movie. The movie features Manisha Koirala, Nana Patekar, Salman Khan and Seema Biswas in lead roles.

4. Guzaarish – 7.5

Showcasing the beautiful vintage romance in the best way possible, this romantic drama made a home in our hearts as soon as it was released. Being high on the emotional quotient, this movie stars Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai in lead roles. The movie received several nominations for its beautiful direction, music and performances.

5. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam – 7.5

Probably one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's finest movies, this movie remains the absolute favourite for many. Based on Rashtriyashayar Jhaverchand Meghani's play Shetal Ne Kathe, this romantic drama musical stars Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai. With stunning Gujarat-Rajasthan and Budapest backdrops and a heart-wrenching storyline, this movie is never too old to binge-watch.

6. Bajirao Mastani – 7.3

With opulent sets, foot-tapping music and larger-than-life costumes, this epic historical romantic movie is based on Nagnath S Inamdar’s fictional novel Rau. With Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the titular roles, this movie was a passion project for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, as he waited for almost eleven years for this movie to be completed. Even though he originally wanted to cast Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the eponymous roles, that couldn’t happen because of their highly publicised breakup.

7. Padmaavat – 7

Based on Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic poem of the same title, this period drama romantic movie is one of the most expensive Indian movies ever made. The movie features Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. Despite not being released in some states of the country, it became the 10th highest-grossing Indian movie of all time.

8. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela – 6.4

Loosely based on William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, this tragic romance movie was dedicated to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's mother Leela. With a number of foot-tapping songs and an intriguing plotline, the movie stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles.

9. Saawariya – 5.2

No points for guessing, this was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's lowest-rated movie. Marking their acting debut with this movie, Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor had to wait longer after this movie to taste success. The opulent sets and towel dancing just couldn’t save the movie and it was a commercial disaster.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali- what a phenomenal director!

Please note, all of the mentioned ratings are taken from IMDb.