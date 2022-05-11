Directors are the creative leads of the film. From pre-production to the final edit, it's their vision that creates the cinematic masterpiece that we get to witness on the screen. And they earn handsomely for it. Here are the richest directors in India and their net worth.

1. Karan Johar | ₹1500 Crores

Karan Johar has given us movies like DDLJ, Kal Ho Naa Ho, My Name Is Khan, etc. along with his infamous TV show Koffee with Karan. He is the richest director in India, with a net worth of ₹1500 crores.

2. Rajkumar Hirani | ₹1300 Crores

Rajkumar Hirani is the director of movies like PK, 3 Idiots, Sanju, etc. He has a net worth of ₹1300 crores.

3. Sanjay Leela Bhansali | ₹940 Crores

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has given us several cinematic masterpieces. His movies are a delight to the eyes. He has directed movies like Devdas, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, etc. He is among the richest directors in India, with a net worth of ₹940 crores.

4. Anurag Kashyap | ₹850 Crores

Anurag Kashyap is the director of the two-part movie, Gangs of Wasseypur, which received roaring success among the audience, making it a cult favourite. Anurag Kashyap's net worth is around ₹850 crores.

5. Meghna Gulzar | ₹830 Crores

Meghna Gulzar is the successful director of critically acclaimed movies like Raazi and Chhapaak. She has a net worth of ₹830 crores.

6. Kabir Khan | ₹400 Crores

Kabir Khan has directed movies like New York, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 83. He has a net worth of ₹400 crores.

7. Anurag Basu | ₹330 Crores



Anurag Basu has directed movies like Life in a... Metro, Barfi!, Jagga Jasoos, etc. He has a net worth of ₹330 crores.

8. Rohit Shetty | ₹290 Crores

Rohit Shetty has directed the Golmaal series, Singham series and Sooryavanshi among others. He has an upcoming movie with Ranveer Singh called Cirkus, which will be released in July, this year. He has a net worth of ₹290 crores.

9. S.S. Rajamouli | ₹110 Crores

S. S. Rajamouli's Baahubali series and the recent movie RRR broke several records at the box office. The successful director has a net worth of ₹110 crores.

