Recently, Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham released on Amazon Prime Video and left everyone impressed. A difficult but essential watch, the film was brilliant in its cinematography and direction, with Kaushal delivering a career-defining performance.

And yet, all that the media cares about is news of Vicky Kaushal's marriage.

Why? Why are we, as a society, so obsessed with marriage, that a person's professional achievements, no matter how grand, pale in comparison?

From paparazzi to media reports, the trending news items about Vicky Kaushal revolve around his sightings with his alleged partner, actor Katrina Kaif, and rumors of their engagement.

This is certainly not the first time that a celebrity was hounded by the media about details of his personal life. Remember the cringe-fest of interviews that Olympian Neeraj Chopra was subjected to?

It is highly unfair that a person's talent and hard work are brushed aside and ignored, just because 'steamy personal details' sell more.

The general public, and the media, would do well to remember that marriage isn't the only defining thing about a person, and it's definitely not a pre-requisite to celebrating a person's achievement.