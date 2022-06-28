Shah Rukh Khan completed 30 years in Bollywood this year which brought an unmatched nostalgia that only 90s and early 2000s actors can bring. So, we decided to look at how some of the exceptional Bollywood actors looked at the time of their debut vs how they look now.

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan made his debut in 1992 with Deewana. He completed 30 years in Bollywood this year and has multiple movies lined up after a gap of 4 years.

2. Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan made his Bollywood debut as a lead actor with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1988. He won the Filmfare Award for the Best Male Debut for the movie.

3. Salman Khan

Salman Khan made his lead debut with Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989, which won him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

4. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan won hearts with his lead debut in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000. He had previously worked as a child actor in several films and was also an assistant director on four films before his debut.

5. Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan made his debut with a leading role in Parampara in 1993. He has worked in over 70 movies since his debut.

6. Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor made his acting debut with Ishq Vishk in 2003. He had previously appeared as a dancer in movies like Dil To Pagal Hai and Taal.

7. Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with Balwaan. He has also worked in Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam and English language films and has appeared in over 100 films.

8. Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol first briefly appeared as a child actor at the age of 10 in Dharam Veer in 1977. He later made his lead debut in 1995 with Barsaat.

9. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar made his first appearance as a lead actor in Saugandh in 1991. He has acted in over 100 movies since his debut.

10. Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal made his acting debut with Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat in 2001 and has since gone on to act in more than 40 films.

11. Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan made his debut in 2000 with Refugee. Since then he has worked in over 60 movies.