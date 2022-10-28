Shah Rukh Khan, the actor who has time and again proved his talent for three long decades, is known for his iconic arms-stretched pose and goosebumps-deserving acting skills.

While the actor puts his heart and soul into each of his scenes, there’s something different about his train scenes. With the right amount of humour and emotions, these scenes made us all weep like a baby.

Let’s check these scenes out, shall we?

1. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

How can we not start with this one when we are talking about the best train scenes? The several train scenes from this movie gave a whole new meaning to romance and are still fresh in our memories. From the initial lending-the-hand scene and palat scene to the climax, Raj’s each train scene in the movie had a great dose of romance with a twist of humour.

2. Veer Zaara

Needless to mention, we all cried like a child when Veer confessed his feelings, only to learn that the love of his life was already engaged to someone else. The heart-wrenching pain in his eyes and words pierced through our hearts and made a special place in our hearts.

3. Main Hoon Na

Ram left us all in awe when he talked about his step-brother as he was on a train ride to the latter’s college. He excitedly reveals to a bunch of strangers on the train how he has never met his brother and thinks that he’d just be like him.

4. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

The iconic scene where Rahul tried to stop his best friend from going away from college. He pleaded, got pissed and even ran after her train to stop her from leaving – but, she leaves nevertheless. The scene made us all think about our own best friends and their importance in our lives.

5. Chennai Express

The oh-so-hilarious series of train scenes in this movie had everything – humour, drama and mesmerizing backdrops. Rahul, who was on his way to disperse his late grandfather’s ashes in Rameswaram, made us a fan of his wit and one-liners almost in an instant.

6. Pardes

Arjun, who was everyone’s go-to person, was also the most comforting person in the entire movie. He looked after everyone and their needs like a responsible man, especially towards Ganga. And when she ran away from her house after being abused by his fiancee, he lends her a helping hand even when he had to go against his family.

7. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

There’s nothing more difficult than confessing our love after keeping it buried for ages, is there? In the train scene, where Dev is seen leaving the nation forever, Riya took the matter into her own hands and runs across the train station to find the love of her life. Of course, they reunited!

8. Dil Se

Yes, we are talking about the iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya song. From the liveliness of the song to the gorgeous backdrops and brilliant choreography, the entire train sequence of the song was the first of its kind. While the movie was declared a flop at the box office, this song went on and became a chartbuster hit.

9. Yes Boss

With mesmerising snow-capped mountains in the background and plush green gardens all over the place, Rahul and Seema take us, the audience, on a magical train ride with the Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon song.

10. Ra.One

Shekhar, who becomes G.One, the game’s protagonist, finds the bad villains and fights them. The game’s antagonist, Ra.One, sends Sonia, Shekhar’s wife, on an uncontrollable Mumbai Suburban Railway train. What follows is a lengthy fight on a train.

Shah Rukh Khan, naam toh suna hoga.