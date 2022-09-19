In addition to the amazing VFX, if there is one aspect of the fantasy film Brahmastra that has stunned the audience, it is Shah Rukh Khan‘s cameo. Fans have been gushing about his brief appearance ever since the movie came out, and they were so thrilled that they started an online petition to demand that his character get a spin-off.

Unbelievable 😍… #SRK fans start a petition for a full #AstraVerse film with him !!! As a fan i have signed…request all SRK fans to do as well !!! 💥💖🤩🎉🙏🏻#Brahmastra spin off starring Shah Rukh Khan – Sign the Petition! @iamsrk https://t.co/Nty8AYk2hs via @ChangeOrg_India — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) September 12, 2022

Shah Rukh’s portrayal of Mohan Bhargav, a scientist who wielded Vanarastra, in the movie led to speculation among many fans that Swades, another one of his films, might have been connected to it. The lead from the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial was also named Mohan Bhargav and was a scientist.

The Best thing of #Brahmastra is the extended cameo of #ShahRukhKhan

Very cool and energetic as a #Vanarastra

Performed like a Genius

Surely deserved atleast a decent role in Next part of #BrahmastraMovie

The Story of Dev pic.twitter.com/FCsvTxoXCd — निष्कर्ष (Nishh) (@Nishkarsh1108) September 13, 2022

In an interview with PTI, director Ayan Mukerji revealed that Shah Rukh Khan’s Mohan Bhargav, a scientist, in Brahmastra is the same character from his film Swades. He admitted there was no coincidence and that it was actually done as a tribute to the 2004 movie, on which he had worked as an assistant.

“In Swades, he (Shah Rukh) plays a NASA scientist called Mohan Bhargava, who decides to come back and work in India. Since I had worked on Swades as an assistant, I thought it would be a nice thing to throw in here.”