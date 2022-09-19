In addition to the amazing VFX, if there is one aspect of the fantasy film Brahmastra that has stunned the audience, it is Shah Rukh Khan‘s cameo. Fans have been gushing about his brief appearance ever since the movie came out, and they were so thrilled that they started an online petition to demand that his character get a spin-off.
Shah Rukh’s portrayal of Mohan Bhargav, a scientist who wielded Vanarastra, in the movie led to speculation among many fans that Swades, another one of his films, might have been connected to it. The lead from the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial was also named Mohan Bhargav and was a scientist.
In an interview with PTI, director Ayan Mukerji revealed that Shah Rukh Khan’s Mohan Bhargav, a scientist, in Brahmastra is the same character from his film Swades. He admitted there was no coincidence and that it was actually done as a tribute to the 2004 movie, on which he had worked as an assistant.
“In Swades, he (Shah Rukh) plays a NASA scientist called Mohan Bhargava, who decides to come back and work in India. Since I had worked on Swades as an assistant, I thought it would be a nice thing to throw in here.”
With its box office take, the movie Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, broke all records. Ayan recently disclosed that he has set a 2025 release date as his goal for the release of Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev. The director has also hinted that a spin-off for Shah Rukh’s on-screen character is also being considered.