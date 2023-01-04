Shah Rukh Khan – the name that, without a thought, reminds us of his infectious smile, grounded nature and quick wit. From award functions and interviews to even his social media, the actor never falls short of sharp wit and humour.

Ghar se khaana kha ke jaana popcorn ki zarurat nahi padhegi…#Pathaan https://t.co/xWXSLqFh21 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Shaki, a social media user who goes with the username @fsharkz, took to their account and shared some screenshots of the first few tweets that the actor tweeted. Of course, the tweets are heartwarming and wholesome in every frickin’ way!

From watching movies with his kids and his upcoming movies to thanking everyone for a warm welcome, he touched upon several topics that are both, cute and comforting.

Shah Rukh’s first tweets. 13 years ago. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AQyzVvHJKG — Shaki (@fsharkz) January 2, 2023

Love this man @iamsrk – what a conversation. For a period in 2010, I read these tweets, barely knowing who he was – had just seen his ‘cameo’ in Billu as Irrfan fan & googled who played the ‘star’. Was intrigued & seduced by his candid conversational tone… ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/9MqA5PcuVt — SRK_x10 🇳🇱 fan account (@010_srk) January 2, 2023

He used to share EVERYTHING! 🥺❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/nwca3vqC9S — Jawab chahiye bhai ❤️ Kash (@lmKash9) January 3, 2023

man was out here updating his life thirty times a day awww what a cutie, this gives off such pure vibe 😭😭 https://t.co/duy69Sv0N5 — manjima 🌙 (@flowerforthesun) January 2, 2023

He was so open and it's hella cute 🤧 https://t.co/HpTiKh3h3P — ･ิ 𝙑𝙖𝙧𝙨𝙝 ･ิ ^･^🐾 (@VarshRaja) January 3, 2023

He likes Batman games 🥺 I love him even more now — angel chiroliv (@chiroliv) January 2, 2023

Aah memories! Miss how wholesome Twitter once used to be! 🙂 No media, just vibes. Less was more that time. https://t.co/QuUBYquUgG — ✿ ᴢᴀʏᴀ-ꜰɪᴄɪᴏɴᴀᴅᴏ ✿ (@UzmaRamiza) January 3, 2023

vibes always so genuine and immaculate you can feel it.🥹🫶 https://t.co/InztNkgteE — ` (@yamentos) January 2, 2023