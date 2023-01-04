Shah Rukh Khan – the name that, without a thought, reminds us of his infectious smile, grounded nature and quick wit. From award functions and interviews to even his social media, the actor never falls short of sharp wit and humour.
While each of his followers waits for his #AskSRK session, hoping to receive a hilarious response from the actor to their tweet, his first few tweets, when he joined the micro-blogging website thirteen years back, have been going viral.
Shaki, a social media user who goes with the username @fsharkz, took to their account and shared some screenshots of the first few tweets that the actor tweeted. Of course, the tweets are heartwarming and wholesome in every frickin’ way!
From watching movies with his kids and his upcoming movies to thanking everyone for a warm welcome, he touched upon several topics that are both, cute and comforting.
Needless to mention, his fans couldn’t stop gushing over his tweets and here’s what they had to speak:
Ek hi toh dil hai sahab, kitni baar jeetoge?