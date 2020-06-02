A heartbreaking video of a child trying to wake his dead mother up at the Muzzafarnagar railway station in Bihar had surfaced all over the news. Many were shocked after seeing the plight of the migrant workers which also included actor Shah Rukh Khan.
बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर का ये वीडियो हैं जहां एक बच्चा रेलवे स्टेशन पर मां से खेल रहा, उसे जगा रहा— Kavish (@azizkavish) May 26, 2020
उसे नही पता उसकी मां हमेशा के लिए सो चुकी है, भीषण गर्मी में चार दिन से ट्रेन में भूखी प्यासी मां की मौत हो गयी pic.twitter.com/xQCRby2q5P
The actor shared on Twitter that his venture Meer Foundation is taking the initiative to help and support the orphaned boy who lost his mother.
In the tweet, he emphasised on how it feels to lose a parent and sent his love to this child.
Thank you all for getting us in touch with the little one. We all pray he finds strength to deal with the most unfortunate loss of a parent. I know how it feels...Our love and support is with you baby. https://t.co/2Z8aHXzRjb— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 1, 2020
Twitter lauded this gesture.
God bless you!— Faisal Malik فیصل ملک फैसल मलिक (@faisalmushtaque) June 1, 2020
When Men become real life Heroes and saviours Tab zindagi Super hit hojaati hai...Thank you @MeerFoundation #SRK And team for this...— ShaguftaRafique (@shufta20) June 1, 2020
Thank you sir. Meer Foundation is winning hearts. ❤️❤️— Nihal Kirnalli (@NihalKirnalli) June 1, 2020
Earlier, the actor announced several initiatives to support the Covid-19 battle by donating to seven different organisations.