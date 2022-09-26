The King of Bollywood, Mr. Shah Rukh Khan, is known to win our hearts both on and off the screen. Safe to say, SRK’s kind heart and warmth have made him the heartthrob of Bollywood, and no one can replace him!

He will soon bless our screens with his latest flick Pathaan but we can’t keep our eyes off his latest post. Keeping up with his shirtless pictures, SRK just made the wait for Pathaan more difficult. Warning- watch the picture at your own risk, this might hit your dopamine hormone to the next level!

Ready? Have a look:

Not just the picture, but the caption he decided to go with is also top-notch like him. Lol.

Me to My Shirt today:

‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota….

Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti,

Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota..’ Me also waiting for #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/EnLPXw9csA — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 25, 2022

SRK is effortlessly looking amazing and his chiseled physique is making us all go gaga. Fans have some adorable replies and we picked some best ones for you!

Oh God! Now he’s talking to his shirts also…..!!!! https://t.co/0zcR8TmlCg — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) September 25, 2022

Uffff!!!! obviously burnt the shirt with the heat @iamsrk

And left us all sweating

Too. Bloody. Much. https://t.co/unrxvGPWzu — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) September 26, 2022

Ageing like fine wine who?

Ageing like Shah Rukh Khan is the new phrase! https://t.co/Pnzsgry5iZ — Varnika Shree (@Varnikazzz) September 25, 2022

Super hot superstar, one and only @iamsrk ❤️ https://t.co/AXmVKNhS0R — Faisal Malik فیصل ملک फैसल मलिक (@faisalmushtaque) September 25, 2022

Oh my oh my 🔥🔥🔥 @iamsrk lighting up my fire early in the morning 😍 the sexiest man ever👑 https://t.co/NChnfsSBW0 — Mariel Molina (@Mariel18little) September 25, 2022

Age is just a number! What an inspiration he is to all of us. It's amazing to see him this fit even in his 50s https://t.co/WlXIm8lH3K — Suraj Suresh (@Suraj_Suresh16) September 25, 2022

Even if we don't get anything else from #Pathaan next week, this pic is enough to get us through the month https://t.co/G06vmcGEMM — Khaled SRKanatic (@SRKanatic) September 25, 2022

Finally from Deewana to Pathaan the World best superstar ever. After almost 4 yrs Comeback to his bollywood. Thanx to by @diptikapoor for being a friend & supporter and forever favourite actor for life @iamsrk ❤️ p.s i also waiting for #Pathaan only for KING himself https://t.co/Mzc0y2qynR — Charmi Sangoi (@CharmiSan24) September 25, 2022

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is slated to release on January 25, 2023.

Itne kyun, tum khubsoorat ho, ke sab ko hairat ho?

Read more: 10 Times Shah Rukh Khan Proved He Will Always Be A Dilli-Waala At Heart.