The King of Bollywood, Mr. Shah Rukh Khan, is known to win our hearts both on and off the screen. Safe to say, SRK’s kind heart and warmth have made him the heartthrob of Bollywood, and no one can replace him!
He will soon bless our screens with his latest flick Pathaan but we can’t keep our eyes off his latest post. Keeping up with his shirtless pictures, SRK just made the wait for Pathaan more difficult. Warning- watch the picture at your own risk, this might hit your dopamine hormone to the next level!
Ready? Have a look:
Not just the picture, but the caption he decided to go with is also top-notch like him. Lol.
SRK is effortlessly looking amazing and his chiseled physique is making us all go gaga. Fans have some adorable replies and we picked some best ones for you!
Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is slated to release on January 25, 2023.
Itne kyun, tum khubsoorat ho, ke sab ko hairat ho?
