You either love Shah Rukh Khan or you don't. But, you cannot not like his charm and wit. His comebacks and tongue in cheek remarks are exactly what make him the master of words.

Post the release of the date announcement video for Pathaan, he had the #AskSRK session on twitter and it was funny as ever. Or maybe more. If nothing else, these responses definitely had his dilli wali vibe to them.

Witty comebacks, funny advice, kick-ass answers - he had it all!

So much love for the announcement. Thank u @yrf #SidAnand #Adi @TheJohnAbraham @deepikapadukone for making me look good. And to thank u all lets do #AskSRK for 10 mins — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

We couldn't think of a more logical response, complete toh hone do film!

Aadhi kar doon kya!!!?? https://t.co/BlLJh62kZ2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

When he knew he's all - good looks, good looks & good looks.

Bhai jab meri jaisi zulfein hon toh time nahi lagta…ghar ki kheti hai na!! #Pathan https://t.co/6ADyx9QGKn — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

I look the same only since 32 years now….ha ha. What look…it’s the same my handsome self… https://t.co/Zm0toeAEq6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

When he made sure to plug-in his brand. Because, why not?

Aaj kal toh Thums Up hi pi raha hoon….maybe it’s that!? #Pathaan https://t.co/Q13jcpjmEK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

He also had the perfect advice on studying.

Dimaag try kar shaayad work karega…Mann pyaar ke liye rakh. https://t.co/TG5xGvwNRD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

With him - kaam ki baat karo.

Arre yaar Aamir kehta hai pehle Pathaan dikha!! #Pathaan https://t.co/dBWCqD7g05 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

Thoda tum adjust kar lena thoda main kar dunga…all expectations will get done then. #Pathaan https://t.co/oce6KMd9uy — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

When he indirectly taught us fans that patience is key.

Yeh to enjoy karlo…sab aa jaega….kahaan jayega. All being made to entertain you all only. https://t.co/HvMzcduCm9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

Der aaye durust aaye….nahin??? https://t.co/0ADvChm488 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

He made sure to drop in his charm, just a little bit.

Dignity Respect Kindness are the hallmark of a life well led. I try very hard. #Pathaan https://t.co/bW3YDk2Udf — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

It didn’t feel new or strange. When u are in the hearts of people like you…you don’t miss you!!! #Pathan https://t.co/hLFvCqkDCl — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

SRK knows how to keep making people fall in love with him. Again and again.