Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar who has been making a home in several hearts, owns a number of prized possessions like massive bungalows and luxurious cars.

However, one of his most famous belongings is his house, Mannat.

There’s no secret that his palatial residence is nothing less than a tourist attraction as hundreds of thousands of fans flood the streets outside his home each day.

And now, to make their pictures a lot more ‘brighter’, the actor has installed a brand-new nameplate for his abode.

[Latest]: Morning View with new #Mannat gate design. Looking like a beautiful gift 🎁#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/1HF09bpLhg — Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club (@teamsrkfc) November 20, 2022

The actor went for a diamond-studded nameplate for his beloved residence this time. The two iconic vertical nameplates, which had the brown and black-hued look earlier, now have both the words ‘Mannat’ and ‘Lands End’ embossed in gold.

His fans, who visited his sea-facing house, took and shared the pictures on their social media handles.

These nameplates look so gorgeous!