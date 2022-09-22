Shaka Laka Boom Boom, which gave us countless memories, was one of the best shows to binge-watch after a tiring day at school. From the OG magic pencil and a bunch of oh-so-cool friends to fighting the big bad guys, we all wanted a life like that show. Ah, the good old days.

While there were several interesting episodes from the show, few of the episodes legit predicted the future. No, we are not kidding!

India In Pixels, a data storytelling channel, posted an interesting video where the protagonist, Sanju (Kinshuk Vaidya), goes eighteen years into the future – into 2022, in a special series of the show.

Now that we are actually breathing and living in 2022, let’s take a look at these predictions. Let’s go!

1. Aadhar Card

The first thing, after he enters into the future, we notice is a security card called SMECA, which seemingly is a smart electronic card. Even when the guards and police arrest him, they ask for his SMECA card to prove his identity. As per the video, SMECA is proof of identification, which is linked with his biometric and personal information, just like our Aadhar Card.

2. Self-Driving Cars

The next thing he witnesses after stepping out of his school is the voice-calling taxi service. As soon as the driverless car arrives, the protagonist notices a keyboard for entering his destination address. Even though we don’t have a ‘driverless’ car technology yet in our country, we do have several cab services that can bring a taxi to us in a few minutes.

3. Surveillance Cameras & Facial Recognition

In an episode, the guard mentioned that the entire city is filled with surveillance cameras to prevent crimes. He also mentions that even if someone intends to do something fishy, the camera would detect that. And, this reminds us of facial recognition technology, which can figure out everything about a face.

4. Scanners

There are scanners everywhere in the episode, literally every frickin’ where. He even needs to get his eyes scanned before entering his own house. Today, we might not exactly need our eyes to be scanned to enter our homes but we do have a smart card and fingerprint scanner. So close!

5. Holograms

Next up, we see an intruder at the protagonist’s house using his laptop and its screen is displayed up in the air. And, this is all possible now, thanks to holograms, which make us see virtual things without a wearable device.

6. GPS

In the following episode, we learn that this intruder is a robber. While the police are looking for him, we see them using a GPS and alerting device to track him. Needless to mention, this is the best and on-point prediction of all. GPS – the best boon to humankind.

7. Realistic Gaming

With time, both, the protagonist and the robber, become friends and we see them playing action games together on a device they found in the godown. The makers of the show portray some pretty realistic graphics, which is absolutely possible now.

8. Plastic Surgery

Is it even possible to watch a desi show without a shocking twist? No, so here comes the dhoom-tana-nana moment. The robber is the future version of our protagonist. He explains how his family was killed for his magic pencil, he was suspended from school due to bad performance and had to indulge in illegal activities to sustain himself. He then gets plastic surgery done to hide his real identity.

9. Instant Healing Drops

The show predicted another medical innovation – instant healing drops, which could heal almost every injury in a moment. While we don’t have any technology to painlessly heal all the injuries in a second, we do have several technologies which can help in recovering and healing quite quickly.

10. Time Travel

Lastly, they discover a time travel machine that transports them into the early ages. After a lot of effort, the child protagonist gets back into 2004, with his parents, and the adult protagonist transports back to 2022. However, we are nowhere closer to this prediction.

Now, this blew our minds!

