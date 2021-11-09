If you are a true-blue 90s kid, then you would surely agree that Shaka Laka Boom Boom was one of the best shows from our childhood. The secret magic pencil made a home in our hearts and made us believe that such a pencil does exist in reality.

Well, all the kids from the show are now grown up and this is what the starcast has been up to. Read on.

1. Vishal Solanki as Sanju (2000-2001)

The show first aired on DD National channel in 2000 and was later taken up by Star Plus in 2001 for their own version. The role of the protagonist was first portrayed by Vishal Solanki. He was also a part of the shows like Family No.1 (1999), Hukum Mere Aaka (2005) and Chhanchhan (2013). He also starred in the movie Khoobsurat (1999) as a child artist.

2. Kinshuk Vaidya as Sanju (2002-2004)

He made his acting debut in 1999 with the Marathi movie Dhangad Dhinga as a child artist. The following year, he made his Bollywood debut with the movie Raju Chacha. After garnering popularity with this show, he took a break from acting to complete his studies. In 2016, he made a comeback with the show Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka. In 2018, he was featured in the show Karn Sangini.

3. Hansika Motwani as Karuna

After making her television debut with this show, she appeared as a child artist on the show Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand in 2001. In 2003, she bagged a role in Hrithik Roshan-starrer Koi Mil Gaya. She made her acting debut in the lead role at the age of 15 with the Telugu movie Desamuduru in 2007 and even bagged a Filmfare Award for her performance. The same year, she was featured in the movie Aap Kaa Surroor along with Himesh Reshammiya. She will be next seen in Tamil and Telugu movies Maha and My Name Is Shruthi, which are set to release in 2021.

4. Reema Vohra as Sanjana

After making her debut with this show, she appeared in a number of shows and movies. She was a part of the shows Ssshhhh Koi Hai (2006), Saath Saath Banayenge Ek Aashiyaan (2008), Na Aana Is Des Laado (2009), Do Dil Ek Jaan (2013), Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap (2014), Yam Kisi Se Kam Nahin (2014), Mariam Khan - Reporting Live (2018), Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara (2018), Nazar 2 (2020), Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 (2020), Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2020) and Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani (2020). She was also a part of several Kannada movies like Shourya (2010), Murali Meets Meera (2011) and Manjunatha BA LLB (2012).

5. Madhur Mittal as Tito

After winning the show Boogie Woogie in 1997, he worked in several shows like Kasauti Zindagi Ki (2001), Prithviraj Chauhan (2006) and Jalwa (2008). He also starred in numerous movies like Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye (2000), One Two Ka Four (2001) and Say Salaam India (2007). However, it was his performance in Slumdog Millionaire (2008) that helped him to garner worldwide attention and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

6. Aditya Kapadia as Jhumru

He made his television debut with the show Idhar Udhar (1985) as a child artist. He then did shows like Just Mohabbat (1996), Hip Hip Hurray (1998) and Son Pari (2003). He also starred in the movie Jaanwar in 1999. After featuring in this show, he also starred in the show Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum in 2012 and Cambala Investigation Agency in 2007. He also made an appearance in the show Adaalat (2010) and Bade Acche Lagte Hain (2014). He was last seen in a Gujarati movie Bas Ek Chance (2015).

7. Adnan JP as Jagoo

After he marked his debut with this show, he also starred in the show Shararat as a child artist in 2003. He has now moved to Dubai and works in an advertising agency.

8. Tushar Dalvi as Sanju's Father

Apart from this show, he has been a part of several other shows like Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2003), Hari Mirchi Lal Mirchi (2005), Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam (2009), Devon Ke Dev Mahadev (2011), Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir (2013) and Vighnaharta Ganesha (2017). He also starred in several Hindi movies like Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai (2002), Samay: When Time Strikes (2003) and Madaari (2016). He’s currently working on the show Mere Sai.

9. Lata Sabharwal as Sanju's Mother

After making her acting debut in 1999 with Geeta Rahasya, she has been a part of several shows and movies. She starred in popular movies like Ishq Vishk (2003) and Vivah (2006). She was also featured in popular shows like Jannat (2001), Arzoo Hai Tu (2003), Awaz - Dil Se Dil Tak (2003) and Khushiyan (2003). She will be next seen in the upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is scheduled to be released in 2022.

10. Kurush Deboo as Colonel KK

After making a debut in the Gujarati movie Percy (1989), the actor appeared in several movies and shows. He starred in a number of movies like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1993), Page 3 (2005), Taxi No. 9211 (2006), Jhankaar Beats (2003), Kasoor (2001), Bhoothnath Returns (2014) and Munna Bhai MBBS (2003). He was last seen in the web series The Verdict - State vs Nanavati (2019).

11. Sainee Raj as Ritu

After gaining popularity with her character on this show, she did a number of other shows like Interior Cafe Night (2014), Stories By Rabindranath Tagore (2015) and The Last Day (2015). She has also been a part of several YouTube series and poetry shows.

12. Jennifer Winget as Piya

After kick-starting her career as a child actor in the movie Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya (2000), she starred in the movie Kuch Naa Kaho (2003). She then went and worked in numerous shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2001), Dill Mill Gayye (2009), Beyhadh (2016) and Bepannaah (2018). She was last seen in Zee5's series Code M in 2020.

Who was your favourite character on the show?