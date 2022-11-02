Shark Tank India 2 promo just dropped, and the dormant entrepreneur in us couldn’t be happier. Season 1 of the show brought the entrepreneurship conversation to the Indian household, the second season, we hope, will take that conversation further.

So, coming to the judges, the first season had Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh and the initially hated later beloved Ashneer Grover.

But, as we can see in the promo, Shark Tank Season 2 has a different set of judges AND Ashneer Grover is not one of them. And as you can assume, the viewers are not at all happy with it.

Apart from that, the promo didn’t show Ghazal Alagh either, so chances are, she won’t be a part of this season either.

The promo did see a new face, so it might get exciting there. So, the new judge for the show is going to be Amit Jain, the co-founder and CEO of CarDekho Group. He shared a clip of the promo on LinkedIn sharing how thrilled he is to be a part of the show – you and me both Amit, you and me both.

So, as far as the promo goes, the sharks of Shark Tank India 2 will be Peyush Bansal, Amit Jain, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta.

We are very excited about the upcoming season and just can’t wait.