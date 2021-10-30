Sidharth Shukla, one of the most popular television actors, passed away last month due to a massive cardiac arrest. To pay a heartfelt tribute to her late rumoured boyfriend, Shehnaaz Gill released an emotional song.

Penned down by Raj Ranjodh, Tu Yaheen Hai is sung by Shehnaaz Gill.

The music video beautifully captures the essence of their friendship and how they became inseparable throughout their journey. The video starts with the iconic moment where she tells him “tu mera hai aur mera hi rahega.” She then walks amid foreign locales and sings for her beau, “mere dil ko pata hai, tu yaheen hai, yaha hai.” The video finally comes to an end and his voice beautifully calls her name.

While some moments from the music video will make you smile instantly, others will leave tears in your eyes.

Here’s what netizens feel about the music video:

You can watch the entire music video here:

Did you like the song?

Note: All images are taken from the clip unless specified otherwise.