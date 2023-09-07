Directed by Sonal Joshi, and starring Shilpa Shetty, Kusha Kapila, Amit Sadh and Dilnaz Irani, the trailer of Sukhee just dropped and it has truly piqued the audience’s interest. A light-hearted comedy, with a plot line surrounding the life of a homemaker who takes a break from her responsibilities to relive her high-school days as she goes on to meet her friends for a reunion.

Sukhpreet Kalra, AKA Sukhee (played by Shilpa Shetty) is a homemaker who realises she’s tired of being the only one responsible for running her household when she’s called by her friends to their school reunion. The trip takes her on a journey to connect with her old, carefree self as she lets loose and lets her hair down.

Sukhee is all set to release on the 22nd of September.