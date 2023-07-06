Social media influencers live a life that is dotted with all the glitz and glam that you can possibly imagine. But living a major part of their lives before the camera for tens and thousands of people to see comes at a cost. And that is trolling. When influencers live a major part of their life on the ‘Gram, trolls feel it is necessary for them to leave nasty remarks or unwanted comments. But trust these influencers to shut down trolls like a pro with their graceful and even savage responses.

From Kusha Kapila to Sakshi Shivdasani, here are seven times our desi influencers put the trolls back in their place with their responses.

1. When Sakshi Shivdasani shut down a troll by sending the filthy messages he sent her to his family.

Sakshi Shivdasani has faced a lot of trolling and bullying on social media for how she looks to how she sounds. One time this troll sent her a DM commenting on her breasts look. Sakshi did not let this slide. She hunted his family from his followers’ list and sent the screenshots to his mother, sister, brother, and father. He learnt his lesson and flooded her DMs with a barrage of apologies. Should have thunk about this earlier dude!

2. When Komal Pandey had the perfect response for trolls body-shaming her on her birthday pictures.

Komal Pandey has been one of the OG fashion influencers on Instagram. She always pushes the envelope when it comes to fashion and most of the time it leads to her being trolled for her outfits. But this time when she was trolled for the stunning outfit she wore on her birthday and even body shamed, she penned a beautiful response for her haters. Trust Komal to do everything with grace.

3. When two YouTubers “roasted” Kusha Kapila and other women content creators, Kusha showed them the right path like a boss.

Elvish Yadav and Lakshay Chaudhary made “roast” videos where they passed sexist, misogynistic, and derogatory comments on Kusha Kapila and other women content creators. When matters went out of hand, Kusha made an UNroast video and responded to each of their points in Hindi. She addressed the misogyny and hatred they spewed in the name of a roast. She did all of it with wit and sarcasm and gave them a much-needed reality check.

4. When people villainized Kusha Kapila for her divorce, ex-husband Zorawar Ahluwalia came out in support of her and penned a strongly worded reply for the trolls.

When Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Ahluwalia announced that they have decided to part ways, trolls started attacking Kusha Kapila. They dug out old videos of Kusha and spewed a lot of hatred and negativity. While Kusha maintained her silence, Zorawar came out in support of her and said, “Divorce much like our marriage was a decision we both made together, after much deliberation and thought.”

5. When Scherezade Shroff Talwar put those trolls in place who thought it was okay for them to comment on her short hair.

Scherezade Shroff Talwar, better known as Sherry Shroff, took to her Instagram and shared the number of DMs she had received from people who commented on her short hair and told her it was not beautiful. She said, “It’s 2022 and I’ve had short hair for a few years now, done many videos having such conversations but some people just don’t want to change their mindset. It’s also crazy how people assume that creators should have no personal say or choice in the way they look.”

6. When Sakshi Chopra responded to trolls who commented on her clothes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in 2017, Sakshi Chopra penned a note for people who slut-shame her because of her clothes – the clothes she wears and the clothes she feels pretty and comfortable in. In a now-deleted post, she wrote, “What you see is what you get – I am what I am. I am not hurting anybody. So why should I be put down simply because people have seen what I look like in a bikini? I am not ashamed. Not one bit.” Quite a befitting reply.

7. When Trinetra shut down transphobic trolls with a powerful post.

When Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju finished her MBBS degree she put up a powerful post on her Instagram. Her post shared the transphobic slurs that were hurled at her and she contrasted those with the title of a Doctor she received after completing her degree.

Not easy being an influencer on the ‘Gram.

Also Read: Kusha Kapila To Bhuvan Bam, Here Are The Influencers Who Studied From Delhi University