Kusha Kapila and Zorawar announced their separation in an Instagram post, yesterday. The many people who follow them shared that it felt personal, given that the two almost have a relationship with their followers. However, we can hardly comprehend what they must be feeling. The end of any relationship is already hard, and our society looks at it as a taboo.

On top of this, they have to almost share an explanation for their decisions because their lives are so public. And instead of sympathizing, giving them space, people did what they do best – troll the woman for being a ‘home wrecker’. Kusha had understandably switched off comments for the post, so people went on to comment on her previous posts, which shows how low we can stoop.

Twitter also discussed the divorce at length, because clearly everyone thinks it’s their business.

Kushakapila has parted ways with her husband after years of being in a relationship and marriage. Don’t want to judge but typical feminist type who tasted success on Instagram as an influencer, stepped into Bollywood, bought house in Mumbai and then ditched husband🤐 — Bella (@runjhunmehrotra) June 26, 2023

A feminist woman can not be satisfied by any means.

You are the prefect example for it.#KushaKapila

Andrew Tate was always right. Slow clap for him. — NITHALLA INSAAN 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@nithalla_insaan) June 27, 2023

Starts making videos on Instagram and YouTube

Gets famous

Starts earning more than the husband

Leave the husband

Just a normal life of a feminist#KushaKapila https://t.co/cMp5Bq0cq5 — BJ (@Bcci_7) June 27, 2023

Kusha Kapila ka divirce toh hona hi tha . She’s rubbing shoulders with the elites of Bollywood. Time to move up in life and bid adios to pre famous era husband. — Gotta Get Kat (@katiebuoy) June 27, 2023

These reactions are unnecessary, sure, but they are also deeply toxic. And just because content creators and celebrities have a life which is rather open, doesn’t give us the right to criticize their personal decisions.