Former Pakistani fast bowler, and cricket's resident comedian, Shoaib Akhtar joined Tanmay Bhat, Zakin Khan, Ashish Sakya, Vishal Dayama, Nishant Talwar and Gopal Dutt on Bhat's YouTube channel for a little session and this is not clickbait, I swear but but holy sh*t, it's so damn funny.

Firstly, as most of us growing up watching cricket would do, everyone on the panel just couldn't stop fanboying after meeting Akhtar, who was his general chill self.

And the legend really entertained them with some of his stories. Well, actually, they all spoke about how literally everyone tried copying Akhtar's bowling style. Needless to say, none of us could ever reach anything close to how fast that man was bowling. And this is for 90s kids, TBH. If you were born in the 2000s, you missed the golden era of fast bowling.

Sorry, guys, the Starcs and the Johnsons are cool but they ain't shit on Shoaib Akhtar.

Okay, I am getting too sentimental. So, Akhtar also regaled with some tales of Pakistani cricketers who are just funny by nature. And surprise surprise, Shoaib Malik's name popped up.

Oh, and they went through the few memes together as well. This one was about Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

And this one, I believe is said when someone is about to pass away or is passing away or has passed away, depending entirely on your preference. I don't think they elaborated on that and I don't get paid nearly enough to learn a whole new language.

But this one here, it takes the cake. Its just Virender Sehwag being Virender Sehwag. Fortunately, he wasn't there and hasn't been in proximity to Akhtar because the latter wants to layeth the smack down on the former Indian opener.

You can watch the video here:

God, I wish we had more Pakistani cricketers doing these shows, man. Because let's be honest here, those guys are funny. And if you disagree with me, you have obviously never seen Wasim Akram or Wahab Riaz tell a story.