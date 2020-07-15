One of the most wondered questions that humans ask is how the world would be if you could travel through time, see the future, change the past. Luckily, there have been many TV shows over the years that tackled this very question. One of them was the critically acclaimed Dark, that fried our minds with its entangled loop of time and relationships. If you liked that show, there are a bunch of other shows like it listed here. And if you're into shows about time travel in general, read on!

1. Fringe

Get past the first few episodes of this show, and it turns into something remarkable. Directed by J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), the show follows an FBI agent, a 'mad' scientist and his son as they investigate 'fringe events', a cool term for the really weird shit that's started happening all over the world.

2. Doctor Who

This long running English show has had some stellar actors over the years. It follows The Doctor, an alien who traverses space and time in order to fix what needs fixing, and other odd jobs in between. Anything with David Tennant is usually amazing, and this is no exception.

3. Travellers

In the distant future, where humanity is all but at end, the last remaining stragglers struggle to make things better. To that end, they figure out how to go back in time, in order to change the course of history and prevent this hellish future from ever coming to fruition.

4. Outlander

In 1945, an English combat nurse is inexplicably taken back in time to 1743. Stuck in a timeline she doesn't belong in, she struggles to survive, and eventually, have a life. The show is based on the novel series of the same name by Diana Gabaldon.

5. FlashForward

After a worldwide blackout gives every human a six-second look into their future, an elite FBI team tries to find out what caused the event, while everyone else tries to deal with the aftermath of their vision.

6. Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency

This show is based on the novels of the same name by - wait for it - Douglas Adams. It's a zany, rambunctious, and absolutely hilarious story of a bellhop and a detecting who, despite bumbling through his cases, seems to have some sort of cosmic power to solve them - and other problems.

7. Timeless

A trio of a professor, her bodyguard, and an engineer team up to go back in time to capture a man who has also travelled back to change the course of American history. It's made by the same people who created Supernatural.

8. The 4400

This sci-fi series follows the events of 4400 people who were abducted by aliens over the last 50 years, and who have now been returned back to Earth exactly as old as they were when they were taken. Some of the however, have special powers.

9. Continuum

In 2077, a group of terrorists known as Liber8 flee to the past to escape execution. A cop named Kiera Cameron unwittingly gets caught in the time warp, landing up in 2012. Here, she teams up with a brilliant scientists to find the terrorists and return to her family.

10. 12 Monkeys

Loosely based on the film of the same name, this show follows James, a scavenger who travels back in time from 2043 to 2015 and teams up with Dr. Cassandra Reilly, a virologist, to stop the contagion of a deadly plague that will lead to the apocalypse.

What's the point of clocks anymore?!