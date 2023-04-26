Indian Matchmaking is back with its third season and Sima Taparia has a lot to say, on the show and otherwise. The show has often been criticized and questioned for its format, and the problematic opinions that are passed off as ‘culture’. People have also pointed out Sima aunty’s low success rate on the show, given that we haven’t witnessed a successful match.

In a recent conversation with Cyrus Broacha on his podcast, Sima opened up about the time when she wanted to quit matchmaking. She also talked about the lack of patience in many clients, and how she's the 'mediator, doing god's work'. But Sima Taparia also saw some lows, where things weren't always smooth. She also talked her expectations from season one, and how the show exceeded them.

In an episode of the new season, Sima and her husband Anup also talk about this period in her life, where she was unable to find a match for a few clients. During the time, she considered quitting her matchmaking business, but Anup convinced Sima to not give up.

“ I thought kahin success nahi ho raha hai, but nothing is in my hand. Jahan likha hota hai wahin it happens, I cannot tell ki sabka match kara dungi.” Sima Taparia