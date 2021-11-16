What's more special for a person than their wedding day? Their wedding photo album. Desi weddings are full of chaos and jaw-hurting sessions of fake smiles with every-family-member! You might be God's favourite child if you get even a close to decent picture on your main day.

However, it doesn't seem like being picture-perfect is a big deal for celebs on their weddings. First they gave us unrealistic standards of love and are now serving us unrealistic wedding goals!

While we are so intrigued to know amidst all the wedding commotion, how can two people look so effortlessly gorgeous?

Someone on Twitter shared the wedding images of popular celebs caught-on-camera laughing and we wonder what exactly happens!

Everything is temporary but celebs laughing at their wedding is permanent pic.twitter.com/PosFG24Xqv — Sahil Patni (@vibewithsahil) November 15, 2021

Twitter can't keep calm and is guessing what exactly is making them laugh so hard in love!

Pehle unrealistic romantic hopes di, abb unrealistic shadi goals derhe hain — Harparkash Kaur (@itsneedlers_) November 15, 2021

Because that particular moment>>>>>>>> — Rass malai ♡ (@whysosakshi) November 15, 2021

It's the only time reel becomes real. — Kamyahaamehaaaaa (@RamKamya) November 16, 2021

Arey but wedding aise hi honi chahiye. Hanste khelte😍💕 — Dolly🌷 (@belikedolly) November 15, 2021

Poora din bhooka reh koi kaise hass sakta hai — ceed ॐ🇮🇳 (@ceeeed07) November 15, 2021

Sometimes I wonder what joke does their pandits crack that we never get to hear in our weddings lol. — Shambhavi Gupta (@Shambhavi130) November 15, 2021

i think Panditji is reading MEME's instead of Mantar — Danish Bhat (@DanishBhat13) November 15, 2021

I'mma calling a stand up comedian instead of a pandit 😌😂 — Diksha Burnwal (@dikshayaar) November 15, 2021

Mein bhi aise hiii pose karungii 🤧

Uske sath ya uske binaa — kꫀ𝘁 ♡ (@InsanelySsane) November 15, 2021

Aisa kya joke sunata hai yaar ye photo grapher inko 🤔 — Varad Ralegaonkar (@varadr_tistic) November 15, 2021

Bcz their families feels okay to laugh infront of relatives, humare yha badtmeezi mante hai ye 🙂 — Akriti kaushik 🦁 (@kaushika709) November 16, 2021

BRB, calling the same photographer in my wedding too.