What's more special for a person than their wedding day? Their wedding photo album. Desi weddings are full of chaos and jaw-hurting sessions of fake smiles with every-family-member! You might be God's favourite child if you get even a close to decent picture on your main day.
However, it doesn't seem like being picture-perfect is a big deal for celebs on their weddings. First they gave us unrealistic standards of love and are now serving us unrealistic wedding goals!
While we are so intrigued to know amidst all the wedding commotion, how can two people look so effortlessly gorgeous?
Someone on Twitter shared the wedding images of popular celebs caught-on-camera laughing and we wonder what exactly happens!
Everything is temporary but celebs laughing at their wedding is permanent pic.twitter.com/PosFG24Xqv— Sahil Patni (@vibewithsahil) November 15, 2021
Twitter can't keep calm and is guessing what exactly is making them laugh so hard in love!
Because that particular moment>>>>>>>>— Rass malai ♡ (@whysosakshi) November 15, 2021
It's the only time reel becomes real.— Kamyahaamehaaaaa (@RamKamya) November 16, 2021
Arey but wedding aise hi honi chahiye. Hanste khelte😍💕— Dolly🌷 (@belikedolly) November 15, 2021
Poora din bhooka reh koi kaise hass sakta hai— ceed ॐ🇮🇳 (@ceeeed07) November 15, 2021
Sometimes I wonder what joke does their pandits crack that we never get to hear in our weddings lol.— Shambhavi Gupta (@Shambhavi130) November 15, 2021
i think Panditji is reading MEME's instead of Mantar— Danish Bhat (@DanishBhat13) November 15, 2021
I'mma calling a stand up comedian instead of a pandit 😌😂— Diksha Burnwal (@dikshayaar) November 15, 2021
Mein bhi aise hiii pose karungii 🤧— kꫀ𝘁 ♡ (@InsanelySsane) November 15, 2021
Uske sath ya uske binaa
Bcz their families feels okay to laugh infront of relatives, humare yha badtmeezi mante hai ye 🙂— Akriti kaushik 🦁 (@kaushika709) November 16, 2021