It’s hard to return all the love our mothers give us. I couldn’t hail my mom enough for always sticking around and being there for me. Right from nurturing us as a child to supporting us in our highs and lows, our mothers deserve love and only love from us. Staying with that thought, we found a heart-warming moment between a son and mother, and it will make your day.

A Twitter user with the handle Gulzar_Sahab shared a clip of a son surprising his mother with a gold chain and her reaction is so precious.

Have a look at this wholesome video:

The video has garnered more than 10K views and is growing. People love this little gesture, and, most importantly, her reaction is so wholesome.

Maa tak hi to duniya hai.. Uske baad koi apna nahi… 🙏 — TalaT (@TalatTalat008) November 15, 2022

Sab kuch MAA ki khushi pe kurbaaan… — Sarfaraz Nizam (@SarfarazNizam4) November 15, 2022

बेटा हो तो ऐसा ❤️🙏🏻 — Mohit Kumar (@MohitKumar4506) November 15, 2022

Super bhai — p.k.mishra (@pkmishr06555610) November 15, 2022

Very nice — Bhopat Bhansali (@BhansaliBhopat) November 15, 2022



Heart❤Heart — Nirmal Das (@NirmalD75274378) November 16, 2022

There’s so much adoration and love in her eyes!

