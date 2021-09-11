We all know how generous and helpful Sonu Sood has been throughout the pandemic. This one-man-army has reached many and helped them. Doing the same, this time, he gifted smartphones to students.

The Sood foundation with Mi India gifted smartphones to students in Alappuzha in Kerala. Amidst the pandemic, many couldn't get access to online education. As always, Sonu came forward to help.

It happened when Dr. Radhika Batra, who is also actively working for people affected by Covid-19, reached out to the actor.

She took to Twitter to ask for help. Here's what she said.

These 10 students in Alappuzha, Kerela urgently need a smart phone to continue their online education. Kindly requesting @SonuSood & @SoodFoundation to please help them ! Thank you so much 🌸🖤@vishallamba20 @ManavJ7 @DuaPrashika @amalsajikerala https://t.co/ApNjQe8ymu pic.twitter.com/B93ZQm43uW — Radhika Batra, MD | DM for Covid Help (@DrRadhikaBatra) September 8, 2021

Within two days, he reached out to help. The actor made sure the students don't miss out on their education and said.



All students will get their phones by tom,

keep your sim cards ready. @SoodFoundation 🇮🇳 https://t.co/GMjCrUwU2h pic.twitter.com/Sy1MDj4lxU — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 11, 2021

Later, she thanked the actor for his generous support.

In January 2021, Mi India collaborated with actor Sonu Sood to launch the 'ShikshaHarHaath' initiative. The aim was to empower students across the country and help them study better.

We need many more heroes like him.