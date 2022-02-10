Sonu Sood is known for his generous and brave acts of kindness. This was especially evident during the most dreadful moments of the pandemic. And it seems like the actor has continued being a real-life hero, constantly saving lives and arranging resources for those in dire need of the assistance. He's obviously the right person for the work he's doing too, seeing as he always shows up with immense compassion for the people around him.

In fact, recently, the celeb even saved a 19-year-old who was caught in a car accident. In a viral video that has been doing the rounds online, the actor is seen walking over to a wrecked car, and pulling out the teenager who was injured during the accident.

The accident occurred on a flyover in Moga, Punjab. And the actor was travelling when he noticed the commotion and intervened to help. Fortunately, the boy was taken to the nearest hospital by him and therefore received treatment on time. He is safe and sound now!

You can watch the video here.

Here's how people reacted to his act of bravery. So many of them are calling the actor a 'real-life hero':

We're so glad he was around to help him.