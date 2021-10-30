SonyLiv is all set to release its new web series, Rocket Boys, starring Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh, as Indian nuclear physicists Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai respectively.

Ever since the photos of the first look and the teaser came out, fans have been excited about the story, the subject, and the casting. And now, on Dr. Homi J. Bhabha's birth anniversary, SonyLiv released a small clipping from the show, as a tribute to Dr. Bhabha.

In the brief video, Sarbh, as Dr. Bhabha, talks about how from luxury to necessary items, Indians are surrounded by foreign stuff. And that is one of the reasons that push him to set up an Indian institute to study nuclear physics and the fundamentals of Atomic research.

The founder director of Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Dr. Homi Bhabha is regarded as the 'Father of the Indian nuclear program'. Vikram Sarabhai, on the other hand, was the astronomer who started space research in India, and is thus regarded as the 'Father of the Indian Space Program'.

This short clipping has us extremely excited to watch his story in action. You can watch the complete video here:

All images are screenshots from the video. The show will stream on SonyLiv.