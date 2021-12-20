Actors often end up falling in love with their co-stars. Of course, given the intense filming schedules, who can spare time for dating apps? So, you look in the vicinity.  

But the ‘Cupid’s blessings’ seem to be on the set of all Spider-Man movies' or maybe it’s the costume. There’s no way to verify that. However, what we know for sure is that actors playing the friendly neighborhood hero, almost always, fall in love with their 'MJs'. Even when they are warned otherwise. 

Yes, so far, co-actors from all Spider-Man movies have ended up falling for each other in real life.


Spider-Man: No Way Home producer Amy Pascal, who did make an effort to bring an end to the tradition, failed (miserably). She took Tom Holland and Zendaya aside, to advise them on not taking the path of the former actors — Andrew Garfield-Emma Stone and Tobey Maguire-Kirsten Dunst — as it can just complicate things.


And what did Tom and Zendaya do? (Thankfully) Ignored it. 

Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst, who featured in the first-ever Spider-Man film, started seeing each other during the course of the making of the film. Although they broke up prior to the sequel.

Former couple Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield met in 2011 on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man and then started dating the following year. 

Stars of Spiderman: No Way Home, Tom and Zendaya, continued the legacy.  


And, of course, Twitter had something to say about it

What’s this divine matchmaking power bestowed on the film?