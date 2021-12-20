Actors often end up falling in love with their co-stars. Of course, given the intense filming schedules, who can spare time for dating apps? So, you look in the vicinity.





But the ‘Cupid’s blessings’ seem to be on the set of allmovies' or maybe it’s the costume. There’s no way to verify that. However, what we know for sure is that actors playing the friendly neighborhood hero, almost always, fall in love with their 'MJs'. Even when they are warned otherwise.





Maguire and Dunst also started dating on the set of Spider-Man 1. Meaning this has happened every time. https://t.co/3mfGQsXl34 — graham (@GrahamB47) December 19, 2021

Yes, so far, co-actors from allmovies have ended up falling for each other in real life.





producer Amy Pascal , who did make an effort to bring an end to the tradition, failed (miserably). She took Tom Holland and Zendaya aside, to advise them on not taking the path of the former actors — Andrew Garfield-Emma Stone and Tobey Maguire-Kirsten Dunst — as it can just complicate things.









Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst, who featured in the first-everfilm, started seeing each other during the course of the making of the film. Although they broke up prior to the sequel.

Former couple Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield met in 2011 on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man and then started dating the following year.





Stars of, Tom and Zendaya, continued the legacy.





the Spider-Man costume is a powerful sexual object. — graham (@GrahamB47) December 19, 2021

going to the bar to try this out pic.twitter.com/NT8F14buPN — Very Famous Guy (@cocainekarate) December 20, 2021

So where can i audition for spider man? pic.twitter.com/8QUytPnCq0 — sugar momma jahlopion (@JahlopionAGAIN) December 20, 2021

Leak video of her conversation with tom and zendaya pic.twitter.com/kJI5kAM6Gk — Day🧣 (@daylightbabii) December 19, 2021

it's literally the forbidden apple, amy pascal basically manifested it — 𝙠𝙚𝙡𝙨𝙞 ♡ en- (@JooniiesDimples) December 18, 2021

What’s this divine matchmaking power bestowed on the film?