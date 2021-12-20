Actors often end up falling in love with their co-stars. Of course, given the intense filming schedules, who can spare time for dating apps? So, you look in the vicinity.
Maguire and Dunst also started dating on the set of Spider-Man 1. Meaning this has happened every time. https://t.co/3mfGQsXl34— graham (@GrahamB47) December 19, 2021
Former couple Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield met in 2011 on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man and then started dating the following year.
the Spider-Man costume is a powerful sexual object.— graham (@GrahamB47) December 19, 2021
going to the bar to try this out pic.twitter.com/NT8F14buPN— Very Famous Guy (@cocainekarate) December 20, 2021
So where can i audition for spider man? pic.twitter.com/8QUytPnCq0— sugar momma jahlopion (@JahlopionAGAIN) December 20, 2021
Leak video of her conversation with tom and zendaya pic.twitter.com/kJI5kAM6Gk— Day🧣 (@daylightbabii) December 19, 2021
it's literally the forbidden apple, amy pascal basically manifested it— 𝙠𝙚𝙡𝙨𝙞 ♡ en- (@JooniiesDimples) December 18, 2021
What’s this divine matchmaking power bestowed on the film?