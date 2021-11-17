The new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has just dropped. And while it doesn't directly feature Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield, we noticed a few things that could confirm it.

1. Lizard getting kicked by an 'invisible force'! When you closely look at the trailer you will see that the Lizard gets smacked across the face by something that has clearly been edited out.

Actually, they didn't even bother to cut it out in the Brazilian version of the trailer. Go to 0:55 seconds.

Em 1 mês começaremos a receber visitas... de todos os universos. Assista agora ao novo trailer oficial de #HomemAranhaSemVoltaParaCasa, que estreia em 16 de dezembro exclusivamente nos cinemas. Pré-venda disponível a partir de 29 de novembro! pic.twitter.com/Z0SqV7bhrQ — Sony Pictures Brasil (@SonyPicturesBr) November 17, 2021

if you still can't spot it, this good Samaritan already did it for you.

pq o Lagarto e o Electro estão estão indo pra frente, ao invés de ir pra onde está o Tom Holland, hein dona Sony? 👀 pic.twitter.com/b7p4dkk5sm — Rafael Shikamaru (@RafaelSouzaMS) November 17, 2021

That is a 3V3 shot. All the bad guys are jumping in different directions as if they are facing a different Spider-Man. Or they would just be going at the one guy. Marvel has done it before.

Actually, Marvel does it a lot. There are literally compilation videos of it on YouTube.

2. Doc Octopus recognises that Tom Holland is not the real Peter Parker. And we all know we the real Peter Parker is and (always will be).

Look, when Doc Ock is pounding on Tom Holland's Spider-Man, he probably thinks it's his version of Peter Parker. But he is frankly shocked to realise that this is not his Peter Parker when the mask comes off, which implies Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker exists in the MCU.

3. Dr Strange says that all the bad guys are from different universes where they fought their Spider-Man and died.

See, what I mean? If all the villains do come from other universes, and they have fought their Spider-Men, then it is very likely that they will be fighting them again. You don't tease a fight that you can't give the fans. Those are the rules!

4. The movie also seems to take a dig at Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man not being able to save Gwen Stacy.

Now that would be false advertisement, wouldn't it? All the above points, including this one have acknowledged the existence of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Peter Parkers in the MCU. And this scene is literally a direct reference to something tragic that had happened to Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man before.

There you go. Also, some pictures were allegedly leaked from the film. So, there's that.