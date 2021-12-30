Squid Game, the record-shattering Korean thriller, was all we could talk about this year. Just weeks after its premiere, the series emerged as the most watched series on Netflix. The gripping premise of the show made the first season an instant hit and we just couldn’t wait for the follow-up season.

With the cliff-hanger ending, involving the protagonist Seong Gi Hun turning back to go after the creators of the game, we already knew what’s coming next. But the Squid Game director Hwang Dong Hyuk has now finalised the plotline for the second instalment and is in talks with Netflix for a third season.

According to Soompi, he confirmed in an interview with KBS that he is in the midst of discussions with Netflix. “I think we’ll be reaching some sort of conclusion soon,” the director said.

We know that many people are waiting, so everyone is working hard to prepare for the next season with a positive outlook.

- Hwang Dong Hyuk

Thrilled, aren’t we?

Meanwhile, the creator also established that the plotline of the next instalment will be Seong Gi Hun unravelling the secret behind the game.

The overarching plotline of Season 2 will be the story of the people that Gi Hun meets and the people he chases after.

- Hwang Dong Hyuk

Squid Game revolves around 456 contestants, debt-ridden contestants, agreeing to join a game that has no way out. Gradually, they realise that the stakes are deadly as losing the game means losing your life. The series blew the collective minds of millions of viewers across the globe. The seamless writing and brilliant performances left the viewers horrified, yet invested.

The interest around K-dramas increased globally in the last few years but the survival series Squid Game managed to visibly up the ante.