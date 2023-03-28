Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of his recently-released film, Pathaan. The movie had a blockbuster opening at the box office in January, as it earned ₹100 crore on its first day. Two months after its release, the SRK-starrer Pathaan is still making noise on social media. Recently, the film had its OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

A still from Pathaan

Now, Shah Rukh Khan has allegedly bought a swanky Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge to celebrate the success of his comeback film. Reportedly, the luxurious SUV is priced at ₹10 crore. Photos and videos of SRK’s new car are going viral on Twitter.

Source: SRK’s fan club

SRK’s fan club, @TeamSRKWarriors, posted a clip originally shared by SRK Warriors Video on the micro-blogging platform in which the white SUV can be seen entering inside Mannat. As you take a closer look at it, the number plate of the luxurious beast features ‘555’ which are his signature digits, as per the reports.

Here’s the video:

#Pathaan's new Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge ❤️🔥#ShahRukhKhanpic.twitter.com/SG8ACQCPL5 — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) March 26, 2023

Here’s how netizens are reacting to it:

New Rolls Royce k khushi me Party Pathaan k ghar honi chahiye.@iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan https://t.co/ko2c6S9eYi — Kaif Khan 5555 ( Fan ) (@iamkaif5555) March 27, 2023

The Royal King Khan 🙌👑 https://t.co/h5azcjHn7k — MASRUR (@masrur2srk) March 27, 2023

Bhai ki new car 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/VmEFeALaWQ — shadabsrk (@srkianshadab555) March 27, 2023

Mashallah Boss king Shahrukh Khan — Mr Nadim (@MrNadim88287837) March 28, 2023

Srk ki har gaadi ka number 555 hai ❤ — Haaris (@sleeplesspillow) March 27, 2023

Here’s another video:

Post the grand success of #Pathaan King Khan #SRK buys new Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge car worth 10 cr pic.twitter.com/DUVXnbgdGY — Vasim Tamboli (@iamvasimt) March 27, 2023

New Beast Rolls Royce Cullinan adds up in King Khan’s car collection 🔥🤩#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/twOfsf0LoJ — 👸Sharania Jhanvi𓀠 (@SharaniaJ) March 26, 2023

This is not the first Rolls-Royce in SRK’s car collection. Reportedly, SRK had previously bought a Rolls-Royce Coupe, which was worth ₹7 crore back then. According to an ETimes report, Shah Rukh Khan also owns luxurious vehicles like Bugatti, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, and Bentley.

