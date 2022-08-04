Even if you're not a Bollywood buff, it's hard not to know the love-hate relationship SRK and Salman share. I mean, back then, the feud between them was the most talked about topic in the tinsel town of Bollywood.

Now that after 20 years, the two have hinted at coming back on the screen, we can't help but scream "mere Karan-Arjun aagye".

That said, TIL SRK's opulent bungalow Mannat would have belonged to Salman. Yeah, now if you don't know what to do with this information, read ahead.

In an interview, Salman Khan revealed the gorgeous bungalow was offered to him during his initial years. When Salman was asked the one thing that SRK had, which he wished he had? Here's what he said:

That bungalow of his (Mannat). But it had come to me first, when I had just started off. My dad (film producer and script writer Salim Khan) said itne bade ghar mein tum karoge kya (what will you do in such a big house). I want to ask Shah Rukh, itne bade ghar mein karta kya hai tu (what does he do in such a big house)

Mannat is not less than a heaven on earth and is worth ₹200 crores. The six-storey sea-facing bungalow is located at Bandstand in Bandra. It is also one of the most luxurious houses in India.

