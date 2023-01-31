SRK, ek hi toh dil hain, kitni baar jeetoge?

With the release of Pathaan, the entire world – yes, the world – has been smitten with almost everything about this action-thriller. From a fantastic background score and twisted plotline to a talented cast, netizens just can’t stop raving about this movie.

Shah Rukh Khan, who delivered a smashing performance after four long years, has been garnering praise all over the world for his role in the movie.

However, during an interaction, the actor called John Abraham, who portrayed the role of the antagonist in the movie, Jim, the backbone of the movie.

Yesterday, the entire team of the movie attended the movie success event. Praising John Abraham’s efforts, the protagonist of the movie revealed that he was extremely kind towards him, throughout the movie.

"John was so kind to me. He would rehearse the action sequences with me for so many days and I thought he wants to rehearse. But after three days, I realized that John is practicing just so that I don't get hurt and I get used to it. He was so kind to me."

He went on to call him the backbone of the movie.

“I want to say one thing. It shouldn’t sound patronizing, but I genuinely feel, the backbone of Pathaan, the best thing in the film, is Jim played by John.”

Hearing his praise from the Pathaan himself, John called SRK 'the national treasure'.

“I’m surprised ki yeh pehle action star kyu nahi bane. I told Shah Rukh that you are the national treasure of the country. I can’t hit you.”

You can watch the entire video here:

He also accepted that he believes Shah Rukh Khan is no more an actor, he is, in fact, an emotion in this nation. Well, we agree!

