One thing that Barbie and Oppenheimer’s same-day release taught us is that box office clashes don’t matter much if a film looks promising to the audience. In Indian cinema, one such clash is scheduled for the 22nd of December 2023 with SRK’s Dunki and Prabhas’ Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.

Now, both the stars have an enormous loyal fanbase and have a track record of delivering compelling performances in the past. Both the films are also backed by huge directors, Rajkumar Hirani and Prashanth Neel. All in all, the goodwill of both directors and the star power of the two heroes is such that people are already sensing incoming mega-blockbusters.

However, this has also manifested in a full-blown competition between fans and movie buffs alike. People are predicting the fate of the two movies while picking sides. Take a look.

This is nuts. 2023 is just not the year you take go up against an SRK movie https://t.co/urtrQ7otnP — Suchin Mehrotra (@suchin545) September 29, 2023

I would’ve definitely watched Salaar and infact was looking forward to it. Now all my money for Dunki only, bhaad mein gaya KGF Universe. https://t.co/gMmYYYJvQC — Anil Kumar (@anilyzethis) September 29, 2023

Team Salaar looks very confident about their product. And it looks like they are very serious about releasing their movie on Christmas.

And I don't know I have this feeling that Dunki will move. And if clash happens it's gonna be a ugly clash.#SalaarCeaseFire #Dunki https://t.co/Nia4Nx6X6g — Asıf (@BeingAsifx) September 29, 2023

I'm gonna be watching both the movies, but there is no hiding the fact that #Salaar makers are playing dirty moves here. This could've been avoided.



I hope this turns out to be like #barbenheimer and not a typical ugly clash.#dunkivssalaar #Dunki #ShahRukhKhan𓃵 #Prabhas https://t.co/2UJ2olGYFi — John Prick (@PoorCinephile) September 29, 2023

Salaar will win bcoz it's a mass action movie it has Prabhas and has KGF director. Also people are excited to see the link between KGF and Salaar for future Neel Universe. But I am also excited for Hirani's masterpiece. https://t.co/djuZXroKAq — Abhijeet (@King__Ro45) September 29, 2023

No one should ever go up against SRK. Period. https://t.co/bitrSQ41TI — Sahil Bhalla (@IMSahilBhalla) September 29, 2023

They believe that all fandoms will join and compete against #SRK and SRKians, but they fail to realise that SRK is at a higher level & he transforms into a beast when it comes to rivalries and conflicts. This time, we will knock everyone out of the park

Always #SRK vs #SRK#Dunki https://t.co/R8IRv5CxMR — Tushar 💫 (@TuShahRukh) September 29, 2023

If Hirani puts out a film of the same quality as his previous ones, Salaar wouldn't stand a chance. And Prabhas' track record has been very poor since Bahubali 2 https://t.co/KNHqSczhtS — Ebuka (@iamsportsgeek) September 29, 2023

Salaar has a KGF universe connection, whereas the 2023 record tells us this year belongs to the ultimate king, SRK. No matter who wins, it may just be a win for cinema.