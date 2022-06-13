Dancing is one of the best ways to bond. Hands down. And these videos of our favourite celebrity couples grooving to the tunes are proof of that. Watch them below, they're so much fun!

1. Rajkummar and Patralekha

During their wedding, the videos of the two dancing together were everywhere. And it makes sense why - they are so cute together. Here's them dancing away at a party. Looks like a hell lot of fun.

2. Gauri and SRK

It's a known thing in the Bollywood circuit that when they had initially arrived in Mumbai, Shah Rukh and Gauri would own the dance floor at all clubs they went to. Looking at this video, it seems like there is some truth to it.

3. Alia and Ranbir

There aren't many videos from their wedding that were posted by the couple, but people got their hands on this one from one of the pre-wedding ceremonies where they can be seen dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya. Goals, absolute goals.

4. Virat and Anushka

Virat often starts dancing on the cricket field so this probably doesn't come as a surprise. Here is a video of the couple's dance from their wedding. Love it so much.

5. Pee Cee and Nick

We love Pee Cee and nothing will ever change that but look at Nick in this one. He absolutely killing it. He's got those desi moves for sure. He apparently loves a lot of Hindi songs and listens to them to pump himself up before his concerts (as told by Priyanka).

6. Ranveer and Deepika

If there is one song I'd want to avoid wearing a saree, it's Malhari. but look at Deepika...just look at her owning it. They are so perfect together.

7. Genelia and Riteish

There is a reason why their reels hit millions of likes, they are relatable. Their dance videos may not be like others' but they're still a lot of fun.

Grooving through, hand-in-hand.