Find me one desi who isn't completely enamoured with Shah Rukh Khan. The King Khan has ruled our hearts for decades now and the young activist Malala Yousafzai is no stranger to his charm. 

via GIPHY

A picture of Malala celebrating her birthday with her now-husband, Asser Malik have surfaced, and guess who can be seen photobombing the couple. 

This looks like a great birthday to be honest, and Twitter can agree. 

And obviously, after he got her an SRK appearance for her birthday, the couple tied the knot. On November 9, the two got married in a small ceremony in Birmingham. 