Without a doubt, 2023 already feels like it belongs to King Khan, given the actor’s blockbuster return to Bollywood and how fans are re-surfacing his old candid moments while celebrating his superstardom. Today, we have another clip of a conversation between SRK and a German lady about films.

What may otherwise feel like an ordinary exchange between two people, the way SRK is vested into the conversation has the Internet gushing over the actor all over again.

ADVERTISEMENT Twitter – @yoongienthusias

Apparently, the viral video is an excerpt from a documentary titled Mumbai Masala – Bollywood Film Industry by Eva Wolf. In the clip, the actor is seen talking about films and how another German lady, researching Indian culture, had really liked Dil To Pagal Hai. He then enquires about German movies and says he’d really like to explore them.

Twitter – @yoongienthusias

Twitter user @yoongienthusias shared the clip on the platform & it has already got over 405k views. Take a look.

saw it on the tl and i can’t stop watching this pic.twitter.com/hYCc7fDAD3 — s (@yoongienthusias) March 9, 2023

Naturally, people love SRK at his candid best self. Besides the conversation, the actor looks smokin’ hot in the clip, quite literally!

okay it just went viral again. THE MOST BEAUTIFUL MAN I HAVE EVER LAID MY EYES ON AND YES IT GOES WAY BEYOND LOOKS! I CAN WRITE AN ESSAY ABOUT IT BUT EVEN THAT WOULDN’T BE ENOUGH HE’S THE HOTTEST MAN INSIDE AND OUT OKAY BYE- https://t.co/ApDMMLvMU5 — navi (@thoughtsofshah) March 11, 2023

If he looked at me like that I would be dead https://t.co/gVPW8GuDhJ — InsertCreativeHandle 🇵🇸 (@handle_insert) March 11, 2023

SRK is what he is because that is how treats people. Yes he is talented and intelligent and he is embodies that Maya Angelou quote…people will forget what you said, they'll forget what you did but never forget how you make them feel. https://t.co/Hcmvmvjipb — Sakshi Narula (@mssakshinarula) March 11, 2023

i would be giggling like i would be a mess THERE'S JUST SOMETHING ABOUT HIM — hanan (@santrasuga) March 10, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Day 9000, and still wondering what makes SRK so excessively charming. Perhaps, EVERYTHING.

I swear I will faint if I ever saw or met SRK like that!

I would be speechless or I will faint for sure!

There is something so charming about this man and I love when he speaks I keep watching his interviews on loop! https://t.co/p5nOe9cHOJ — JustAnotherIntrovert (@JustToshiiii16) March 11, 2023

This is why Shahrukh is love. I have had the tiniest interaction with him once in my life. But in that moment with him, you are the only one who matter. And to give that to every person you meet is just magic. ❤️ https://t.co/y1kfMl70Rq — Neha VyasO (@vyaso_) March 11, 2023

WORD.

You know another reason out of so many that this clip is so good? Because he listens. He talks for most of it because it does seem like an interview, but in between when he asks a question, she speaks toh he actually listens. Most men don't. https://t.co/VYdyNl6Acq — steve smith's 👍🏼 (@doctorwhothefuc) March 10, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Very smooth talker this guy….Sense of calmness in his voice https://t.co/QgRHMUJtNa — Equality 7-2521 (@equality7__2521) March 11, 2023

I’m so lucky I’ve never met Shah Rukh or had a chance to talk to him because I’m very sure I’ll fall for this man and never ever love anyone else ever again the same way https://t.co/a0FCFRCSO3 — Ira (@irationalised) March 10, 2023

This is a very rare quality to have these days even from a normal person let alone a superstar celebrity like him. The art to simply listen and give genuine attention to people who love & care for you is so important. This actually is a great way to connect with people naturally https://t.co/DZYI8yHJcw — Shahbaz (@therealshabi) March 11, 2023

HIS SMILE AT THE END??!@%£*& I'M GONNA EAT GLASS WTFFHDKDJ https://t.co/fWT63DSdUM — vee⁷ 🪞 | SMOKE SPRITE ON 14TH MARCH (@jimdorationxvee) March 10, 2023

why was i smiling like an idiot for 1min 50seconds straight https://t.co/9lmCrA58jC — jun⁷ 🪞 (@evrthjng) March 10, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT SRK has an unearthly way of making someone feel heard, and this viral clip proves the same. The way he’s intently maintaining eye contact with the interviewer while talking to her looks soulful. Such wholesome conversations seem to have dissipated from ordinary lives in this rat race of life. I guess that’s why this clip becomes all the more special.

Also read: SRK Said In An Old Video That Mumbai Owns Him, But The Internet Thinks It’s The Other Way Round