Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Swades is a cult classic film that continues to inspire cinephiles even after over two decades since its release. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the 2004 movie is remembered for its powerful dialogues, hard-hitting scenes, heartwarming storyline, and melodious music. Remember a train sequence where SRK as Mohan Bhargava had a self-realization after witnessing a child vending water in an earthen pot for 25 paise?

Source: Twitter/Swades

Swades is undoubtedly a masterpiece, but do you know that it was once a part of a TV series? Surprisingly, Gowariker himself played NRI Mohan in it.

A Twitter user (@mimansashekhar) posted an edited clip of Vapasi (America Return), two episodes from Zee TV’s anthology, Yule Love Stories that aired in the 90s. The scenes in the video have an uncanny resemblance to those in SRK’s film. We also see OG Kaveri Amma (late actress Kishori Ballal) in it.

Source: A screenshot from the clip

Watch the clip here:

#AshutoshGowariker played an NRI – Mohan in episode America Return (Vapasi) of #ZeeTV anthology #YuleLoveStories (1993-94). He comes to meet his Kaveri Amma (late Kishori Ballal herself)

Do you think this inspired him to make #Swades (2004)?#ShahRuhKhan

Here's an edited clip 👇 pic.twitter.com/bVelllFOyW — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) August 8, 2023

Here’s how netizens are reacting to it:

Bhai wtf? This is so fucking similar. Well done ashutosh. https://t.co/BHiNXzyYMM — Andrew Gloubberman (@gloubberman) August 8, 2023

"Swadesh" – Now we know from where Ashutosh Gowarikar get the idea, he played the role in TV serial which SRK played in film. https://t.co/kluKZWnYqY — Take it Easy…! 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@manojthaker33) August 8, 2023

Oh I totally forgot about this one. Is bande ne yahi kiya hai bas life long. Pehle Lagaan fir Swades 🙂 https://t.co/4GPogweOBd — M (@mann_baawra) August 8, 2023

Waah. Everyone in Bwood seems to get inspired. https://t.co/u8Qzdva1V8 — Mc Adams me hun ! Mark idhar hai (@Balancing_Actor) August 8, 2023

Who knew abt this ?😱 https://t.co/vWPowvTQjK — Saurabh Desai (@sau_desai) August 8, 2023

U still have doubts? https://t.co/c7BYiLZoC4 — Barney Tribbiani (@BarneyTrib36861) August 8, 2023

Quite possible… He made a good movie IMO — Public_Knows (@PrashantMelb) August 8, 2023

its the same – scene by scene

may be except the hydro power plant in the climax — Ankit ✍️ (@ankitmathur4u) August 8, 2023

Of course…it appears most of the scenes of what you posted are repeated in Swades… this is a good find — Sandeep Deshpande 🙋‍♂️ (@SandeepD1965) August 8, 2023

Woah! Excellent find. Nicely adapted to the movie. — Mahesh Mittal (@maheshmittal90) August 8, 2023

This is exactly same — sandeep (@mesandeep5) August 8, 2023

It was literally the same — Prasanna Sundaram (@dishooom) August 8, 2023

Did you know about this?