Most celebrities own several homes, many of which are located in different parts of the world. Now buying houses in other countries is obviously an expensive affaire. So, just out of curiosity, we thought of looking into the kinds of pricey houses Bollywood celebs own in foreign lands.

While many desi celebs have spacious bungalows in London or Dubai, others have apartments or chalets. Here, take a look.

1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Almost a year after their wedding, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas bought a stunning mansion in the Encino area of Los Angeles for $20 million.

2. Shahrukh Khan

SRK owns a posh holiday home at The Palm Jumeirah in Dubai which is worth ₹18 crores, and it also comes with its own private beach. Privacy is a luxury guys!

The actor also owns an apartment in the Park Lane area of central London which costs ₹172 crores.

3. Amitabh Bachchan

Actor Amitabh Bachchan owns 8 homes in total. One of which is an apartment in Paris worth ₹3 crores. Nothing surprising here folks, it's Mr. Bachchan we're talking about!

4. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

The couple owns a luxurious chalet in Gstaad palace, Switzerland worth ₹33 Crores, reportedly.

5. John Abraham

The actor owns a mansion in Bel Air, Los Angeles, but with it, he also owns multiple properties in London and Mumbai.

6. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Celeb couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have a spectacular villa in Jumeirah’s Golf Estates in Dubai. It's worth ₹28- 67 crores.

7. Salman Khan

Salman Khan owns around 5 properties, one of which is a luxurious house in Dubai.

8. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja own a super artsy and posh AF apartment in Notting Hill, London.

They can just fly to another country and chill there without thinking about which B&B, hotel or resort to book!