Bollywood celebs live a dreamy life. The industry is glamorous and demands a certain kind of lifestyle which our celebs live.

Over the years, Bollywood celebs have managed to build the house of their dreams. And today, we decided to take a look at those dreamy houses. Indeed, each of them is opulent in every aspect, and one could only wonder how expensive they must be.

1. Shah Rukh Khan

SRK abode Mannat is not less than a heaven on earth and is worth ₹200 crores. The sea-facing bungalow is located at Bandstand in Bandra and is one of the most luxurious houses in India.

2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin turned into an interior designer to build his new house in Mumbai. The actor named it 'Nawab', in memory of his late father. The stark white bungalow is inspired by his old house in Uttar Pradesh. His abode Nawab is located in Versova.

3. Shilpa Shetty

The swanky sea-facing bungalow is named Kinara and is one of the most expensive abodes in India. The property is located in Juhu and includes massive art installations which the actor has picked from all across the world.

4. Ajay Devgan & Kajol

The couple owns a massive bungalow named ShivShakti in Juhu. This sea-face abode is surrounded by lush green trees and is close to their old house. The price of the house is around ₹60 crores.

5. Amitabh Bachchan

Big B lives with his entire family in a palatial bungalow in Juhu. The two-storeyed bungalow is named Jalsa and was gifted to Big B by Satte Pe Satta director Ramesh Sippy.

6. Akshay Kumar

The busiest actor in Bollywood lives in a duplex house in Prime Beach Juhu. The house is designed by his wife, Twinkle Khanna, and sprawls across a beautiful sea view. With exquisite paintings and art installations on the walls, the house has a nature-based theme.

7. Farhan Akhtar

The acclaimed actor named the bungalow Vipassana which is spread across 10,000 sq feet at Bandstand in Bandra. The property is close to the residence of his mother Honey Irani.

8. Rekha

The evergreen beauty lives in an artistry bungalow in Bandra which is close to SRK and Salman Khan's abode. It boasts a beautiful sea view and is covered with high bamboo walls to maintain privacy.

9. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik's house in Juhu offers a beautiful view. The house is named Paras and is worth ₹50 crores. It builds a soothing shade of blue and white and is decorated by Ashiesh Shah.

10. Saif Ali Khan

The Pataudi Palace is a paradise of luxury located in the Gurgaon district, Haryana. With a worth of Rs 800 crores, the place is spread across 10 acres and consists of 150 rooms.

