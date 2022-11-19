Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Read at your own risk.

Director Vasan Bala’s neo-noir film, Monica, O My Darling is making all the noise on social media. Featuring Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte, the murder-mystery thriller released on Netflix a week ago.

The title, Monica, O My Darling, itself is a reference to RD Burman and Asha Bhosle’s popular track, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja. And the song being played against the backdrop is the cherry on the cake.

Well, there are several other references that you might have missed.

Enters IMDB, presenting 9 Easter Eggs in Monica, O My Darling. These references will make you relive cinema and more.

The official Twitter handle of IMDB India, (@IMDb_in), shared a thread of Rajkummar and Huma-starrer on the micro-blogging platform. “Monica, O My Darling at @NetflixIndia was like a journey through the movies with all its references,” the tweet reads.

1. Hotel Prince Amar in Monica, O My Darling was referred to Dev Anand’s alter-ego name in Jewel Thief.

2. Rajkummar as Jayant chewing the murder agreement in Monica, O My Darling= SRK removing his evidence in Baazigar

3. BD Inamdar Staff Quarters display board featured the names of filmmakers Quentin Tarantino, Anurag Kashyap, and more.

4. Huma as Monica waiting outside Bates Motel reminded us of Norman Bates’ motel in Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho (1960).

5. The white board of Jayant’s cabin featuring a Wifi name referred to British’s Sci-Fi puppet TV series, Fireball XL5.

6. Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actors Radhika Madan and Abhimanyu Dassani featured in cameos. The 2018 film was also directed by Vasan Bala.

7. Robotic arm that murdered a man in Monica, O My Darling looked familiar from the Spiderman Universe. Remember Doctor Octopus?

8. Monica asking Jayant to call her his beloved and paying tribute to Tabu and Irfan’s iconic moment in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Maqbool.

9. Jayant lying on the floor after snake leaves in Monica, O My Darling while a crime scene from Sriram Raghavan’s Johnny Gaddar plays on TV.

Let’s check out how netizens are reacting to it:

Some Twitter users also recalled noticing a reference to Hollywood 1992 film, My Cousin Vinny.

even my cousin vinny reference!! https://t.co/p1z7Tj2FXN — sal 🐢 (@salonayy) November 17, 2022

Did you notice these references in Monica, O My Darling? Let us know if you witnessed some other ones.