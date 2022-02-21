With the entire nepotism debate in Bollywood constantly doing the rounds, let's take a look at some of the star kids who decided acting wasn't their cup of tea.

1. Saba Ali Khan

Saba Ali Khan is the sister of Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. While her siblings decided to foray into acting, she became a jewellery designer and the Chief Trustee of the Bhopal Royal Trust.

2. Shweta Bachchan

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan stayed away from the cinema limelight unlike her sibling Abhishek Bachchan. She is a former model, columnist, and author of the novel Paradise Towers.

3. Anshula Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor has stood like a rock behind him. She is the founder of Fankind, a celebrity fundraising platform.

4. Rhea Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor, probably needs no introduction. This sibling decided to go into films by becoming a producer and fashion stylist.

5. Shaheen Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's elder sister Shaheen Bhatt prefers to stay behind the camera and has dabbled in different areas of filmmaking. She was an assistant director for Raaz 3 and co-wrote Sons Of Sardar. She is also a screenwriter and author of the book I've Never Been (Un) Happier, which talks about her struggle with depression.

6. Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor is the daughter of veteran actor Jeetendra. While her brother, Tusshar decided to venture into acting, Ekta Kapoor made a name for herself as a film and TV producer, under her banner Balaji Telefilms, Balaji Motion Pictures and ALT Balaji. She was awarded the Padma Shri in 2020.

7. Riddhima Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani usually stays away from the limelight. She is the creative head of 'R’ Jewelry by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and a partner in the kids clothing brand Sam & friends.

8. Krishna Shroff

Jackie Shroff's daughter and Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff has no interest in films. She is into health and fitness like her brother and is the founder of MMA Matrix Fitness Center.

9. Rahul Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt and Kiran Bhatt aka Lorraine Bright's son Rahul Bhatt is a fitness trainer. He was Aamir Khan's trainer during the shooting of the film Dangal. He was also in season 4 of Big Boss.

10. Meghna Gulzar

Gulzar and Rakhee's daughter Meghna Gulzar is a screenwriter and director. She has critically acclaimed films to her name like Raazi and Talvar.

11. Sunaina Roshan

Rakesh Roshan's daughter and Hrithik Roshan's sister, Sunaina Roshan was the producer for the 2008 film Krazzy 4 and co-producer for the film Kites.

These star kids chose the road not taken and made a mark for themselves.