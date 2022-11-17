Steve Jobs, who changed the face of technology with his innovations, reportedly adopted a minimalist lifestyle. From simple attires to comfortable footwear, he took the minimalist approach.

Credits: New York Post

Last week, his forty-two years old sandals, which he donned for several big events in his company, were rumoured to be auctioned off for around ₹64 lakhs.

As per the reports, the worn-out sandals have been actually sold for a whopping $218,750 (around ₹1.7 crores). However, the identity of the buyer has not been revealed by the auction company.

According to the website, Julian Auctions, the entrepreneur wore these sandals from the 1970s to the 1980s. After his demise, his home manager, Mark Sheff, kept these sandals. The website also mentions that he wore these sandals during some important events in Apple’s history.

According to the website, the entrepreneur wore these sandals from the 1970s to the 1980s. After his demise, his home manager, Mark Sheff, kept these sandals. The website also mentions that he wore these sandals during some important events in Apple’s history.

Here’s what the website mentions about these sandals:

“In 1976, he also wore this sandal during the launch of Apple Computer in a Los Altos garage with Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. He used to wear these sandals occasionally. When Jobs came to know about the simplicity and practicality of Birkenstocks, he became fascinated with them.”

Please note that all images are taken from the website unless specified otherwise.