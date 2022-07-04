Stranger Things Season 4 Part one was released a while back and man, what a show it has been! The wait for the second part was too long to bear, even though it was just one month. Then it was released on July 1st, and what a delight it has been. But this post is not about getting into details about the show, and definitely not trying to give spoilers or anything. It's just a simple Stranger Things Season 4 subtitles appreciation post. Because they are a work of art.

1. *delicate, yearning music playing*

2. *tentacles squelching wetly*

3. *wet footsteps squelch*

4. *intense industrial synth music plays*

5. *uneasy music grows more tense*

6. *ominous pulsing*

7. *upbeat surfer music intensifies*

8. *distressing music intensifies*

9. *epic synth arrangement of "Running Up That Hill" playing*

Twitter had some favourites of their own

Shoutout to the subtitle writers of #StrangerThings who clearly had fun writing some of the most disgusting descriptions. “Tentacles Undulating Moistly” is a good name for a prog rock album though… pic.twitter.com/RrVqZ6x6Ku — Daniel D. Moses 🎥 דניאל משה (@danieldmoses) July 3, 2022

[tentacles undulating moistly] gotta be the worst stranger things subtitle ive seen — iwaizumi's girlboss (@narumiiigen) July 1, 2022

[unsettling Russian music] — plumbella (@plumbellayt) July 2, 2022

At one point mine said (claustrophobic instrumental plays) ???? — mags 💛🌻 (@mags_tpwk) July 2, 2022

[eldritch thrumming] and [demogorgan feeding wetly] are strong contenders for me — hawk (@stoen_e) July 2, 2022

[ delicate, unsettling music builds to squelching climax wetly in Russian ] — Jip 🌹 (@Jipjah_1D) July 2, 2022

[grandiose Russian opera playing] — Lisa (@regretsuko) July 2, 2022

[grandiose Russian opera playing] — Lisa (@regretsuko) July 2, 2022

[demogorgon and demodogs chittering] — Nonbeanie⚧️ (@TheyGay25) July 2, 2022

enigmatic synth music!



harsh, claustrophobic chords!



dessicated withering!!



Whoever the poet is who's writing the subtitle copy for Stranger Things, I SEE YOU — Kendra Fortmeyer (@kendraffe) July 4, 2022

the Stranger Things subtitle team found themselves a fucken thesaurus this season pic.twitter.com/Lm0c7wj1CW — Nick Belling (@nickbelling) July 3, 2022

the #StrangerThings subtitle writers are NOT fucking around pic.twitter.com/VWACejgMH5 — Neha (@nay_yeah) July 2, 2022

Subtitle writers are not appreciated enough, and Stranger Things Season 4 subtitle writers definitely need a raise along with that long due appreciation.