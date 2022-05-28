Stranger Things Season 4: Volume 1 started streaming on Netflix from Friday onwards. Not even a day later, the show started trending on all social media platforms. The sci-fi horror drama series has fans worldwide. In Season 1, Will and his friends were roughly around 12-13 years old and now they are around 15 years old in Season 4.



Millie Bobbie Brown (El) and Noah Schnapp (Will) were only 12 years old when Season 1 aired, Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) and Finn Wolfhard (Mike) were 14 and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) was 15. Sadie Sink, who started appearing from Season 2 onwards, was 15 years old then.



Stranger Things. Now that the seven episode Volume 1 is out, take a look at how these actors aged in their respective roles.

1. Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler



2. Millie Bobbie Brown as Eleven



3. Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

4. Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

5. Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

6. Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield

7. Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler

8. Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers

9. Joe Keery as Steve Harrington

Time to binge-watch Stranger Things Season 4, and see your favourite actor in action.

