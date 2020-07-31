Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput started their acting journey together, with the soap opera Pavitra Rishta in 2009. The two were also in a relationship for six years before they parted ways.

A month after Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide, Ankita spoke about him in an interview with Arnab Goswami for Republic TV.

Ankita shared that she did not believe Sushant was 'depressed or bipolar', and it was unfair to pass judgements about a person without knowing the complete story.

I want to tell everyone right now that Sushant wasn’t the kind of guy who would be in depression...He was a happy go lucky guy. Sushant and I must have faced worse situations in our lives. After a certain time period, I started thinking how could anybody be sure about the suicide within 15 minutes. Aapne suddenly bol diya ye suicide hai, photos leak ho gayin, videos leak ho gaya.

She also added that Sushant was a person we all should take inspiration from because he turned his dreams into a reality.

I have not seen a person like Sushant who writes his own dreams. He used to write diaries that had his dreams of next five years, and he fulfilled them exactly after five years.

She also shed light on the kind of person he was, and how, he had planned for the future which wasn't depended on just the success of his films.

It's a very sad thing when people make up stories to portray him in their way. Do you even know who was Sushant? People are giving their own random version on Sushant and that hurts. I want to tell people — he was not a depressed man. He was a passionate guy. He was like a child who used to get happy having gulab jamun and chocolate. He used to say that if nothing happens (in the film industry) then I will make my own short film. I don't know what the situation was but I want to tell people — he was not a depressed guy.

She also commented on reports of Sushant constantly changing SIM cards, and not staying in touch with his family.

I am very sure there is someone out there who knows the truth. There has to be somebody who knows why he was changing the number... Sushant aisa insaan hi nahi tha, number change kar raha hai, apni behno se baat nahi kar raha hai, apne papa se baat nahi kar raha hai.

Ankita Lokhande says Sushant's kin didn't have his number; tells Arnab 'someone knows why' #AnkitaSpeaksToArnab https://t.co/4QJfM6cX8K — Republic (@republic) July 31, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's father recently filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetment of suicide, among other things. A team of Bihar police is currently in Mumbai, conducting further investigations in the case.

H/T: Ankita Lokhande Speaks To Arnab Goswami

If you, or someone you know, are suffering from depression, suicidal thoughts, or just need someone to talk to, remember that help is just a phone call away. Reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7)