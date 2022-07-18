I read a very interesting line somewhere once - that too many men are worried that women will use them for money they do not even have. This gives us some perspective. Sexist notions like these are founded solely to insult women and things are often taken so far that people, especially men, become delusional. Following Sushmita Sen's recent ordeal with the trolls, here are some other examples of women who were called "gold diggers" by society.

1. When Lalit Modi announced his relationship with Sushmita Sen, it was the latter who received the burn as she was called all kinds of names, including a "gold digger".

Now, Sushmita, as we all know, has made her entire career on her own and has been fiercely independent in her thoughts and actions. She has also been highly successful in her chosen profession, so no, she does not need Lalit Modi - or anyone for money.

*This is not to imply that someone who has not been successful in their profession can be called a gold-digger. It's an offensive term to address anyone, anywhere.*

Anyway, not the one to take nonsense, she posted this on Instagram.

2. In 2018, The Cut expressed 'sympathy' for Nick Jonas as he got a "life sentence" with Priyanka Chopra, "a scam artist".

Can you believe this? In 2018, such words were used by people from one of the biggest editorial rooms in the world. Just like Sushmita, Priyanka has built her empire on her own and does not require a man in her life to look after her. Priyanka later responded to the article by not responding at all.

I don’t even want to react or comment. It’s not even in my stratosphere. I’m in a happy place at this moment. These kinds of random things can’t disturb it.

For a publication that “shows women’s what they are made of” @TheCut has a lot to answer for . The article on @priyankachopra was sexist , racist and disgusting. Also it’s written by a woman which is so sad. It reeks of envy and bitterness. @mRiah shame on you! https://t.co/bmbbX7LrAT — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) December 5, 2018

The Cut deleted that article after backlash.

3. 30 years ago, when Rekha's husband died by suicide, his brother insinuated that she wants their family money by asking, "He could not tolerate what Rekha was doing to him. Now what does she want, does she want our money?".

It's simply unimaginable that a grieving woman, who has just lost her husband would be told that it'd be better if she just leaves the household because what is she there for if not money? The world has not changed much, since then, has it?

4. In a similar, unfortunate turn of events Rhea Chakraborty was labeled as a gold digger and the reason for Sushant's demise by the media and his 'fans', after his death.

The public vilification of Rhea Chakraborty will never be forgotten. The way she was hounded, the way they called her names, the way she made out to be the sole reason for Sushant's death as if he wasn't a grown man capable of making his own decisions...enough to fill anyone with rage.

5. Shilpa Shetty was, and continues to be called a 'gold-digger', because of her marriage to businessman Raj Kundra.

Shilpa Shetty has long been called the reason behind Raj Kundra's broken first marriage. People say that she made a fool of him by getting him to take divorce and marry her. Downright disgusting.

Shilpa Shetty is a perfect example of a gold digger in Bollywood. I think. — Vaibhavi Shukl (@VaibhaviShukl) June 5, 2018

6. Malaika Arora has also unfortunately been at the receiving end of such trolling by people who said she was only interested in Arbaaz Khan's money and gave him a divorce as soon as that purpose was served.

To all the trolls, yes, you, a random person behind a computer know what went down in their relationship, right? How does this even work?

Also, the kind of language people use. Disturbing is the word.

Jacqueline Fernandes (Gold Digger) + Malaika Arora (U know what I mean here) = Sushmita Sen



Lol #SushmitaSen #LalitModi #BoycottbollywoodForever https://t.co/YlBkdQyO9Y — Just a patriot 🇮🇳 (@A_movie_buff) July 15, 2022

7. Back in 1996, when Sridevi got married to Boney Kapoor, it was reported in the media that she married him for the money he had earned as a producer.

26 years on, nothing has changed, has it?

From Sridevi to sonam.

Just one word for every bollywood diva

"Gold digger" 🤘 — KB☕ (@Bhavik_real) May 12, 2018

What in the world?!