There are just a handful of musicians who have the power to become iconic through bad music, and Taher Shah is one of them.
Shah, who became an internet sensation with his cringy tracks, is soon making a comeback in the music industry and announced it on his social media.
In a tweet, he wrote that the singer coming up with another project on July 10, 2023, and it will be the beginning of a new era. He also listed the links for his three ‘iconic’ tracks.
While no one has an update about his new project, his announcement sent his ‘fans’ into a complete rage and this is how netizens reacted to the big news:
We are excited about the memes, are you?
Aaliyah Jainabout 1 month ago