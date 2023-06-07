There are just a handful of musicians who have the power to become iconic through bad music, and Taher Shah is one of them.

Shah, who became an internet sensation with his cringy tracks, is soon making a comeback in the music industry and announced it on his social media.

In a tweet, he wrote that the singer coming up with another project on July 10, 2023, and it will be the beginning of a new era. He also listed the links for his three ‘iconic’ tracks.

THE BEGINNING OF A NEW ERA OF TAHER SHAH…

Project update 10-06-2023

Management team



“EYE TO EYE” SONG VIDEO (2013)

(The song is about expressing and conveying feelings of love eye to eye) https://t.co/vIa7ZIgbBe



“ANGEL” SONG VIDEO (2016)

(The beauty of life is love hence all… pic.twitter.com/QP0WS4tEOj — TAHER SHAH (@TaherShahh) June 3, 2023

While no one has an update about his new project, his announcement sent his ‘fans’ into a complete rage and this is how netizens reacted to the big news:

I have taken my vaccine I am ready. — Punkuzz (@askthepunkuzz) June 3, 2023

o superstar, kindly release your songs every month. — کمانڈر مشوانی (@ipakistanee) June 4, 2023

Lala bohat mehnat ka kaam hai 2 say 3 saal.lagtay hai aik maater piece ki taqleeq key liay — Faisal Syed (@FHASEEN) June 4, 2023

The man, the myth, the legend…

Waiting eagerly for your next master piece.

Grammy award is also yet long overdue. It's unfortunate how true talent of natural artists goes under the radar. — M I R (@M______I______R) June 4, 2023

King is back — Shummas (@CorporateMarasi) June 4, 2023

Sir, the wait is crushing our spirits 💔 — Ammar Anwar Gill 🇵🇰 (@ammarpms12) June 4, 2023

Can't wait to dedicate this to my best friend. :p — Sidra Baloch (@Sidbalochh) June 5, 2023

Time

To

Leave

The

Planet — Asad (@AMT_D1) June 4, 2023

only taher shah can heal this country now https://t.co/0e6zbLaA72 — Anaya Khan (@AnayaNKhan) June 4, 2023

I think this is a turning point in this country! The legend is back to make us a proper country again! My spectrum eyes await this marvel https://t.co/ZC23Y6wAuD — mark idhar hai (@biryaniwdalooo) June 3, 2023

Now this is much needed in these tough times @ZarrarKhuhro https://t.co/vfJrdjqzlg — Sohail M. Laique (@EngrSohailangah) June 3, 2023

We are excited about the memes, are you?