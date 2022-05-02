Life is a roller-coaster and we never really see the next bump coming. While there can be highs, there are also lows which can be a lot to deal with - emotionally and even physically, at times. When it comes to celebrities - their lives are like open books and they share a lot of it with us.

This means, even sharing low points in their journeys, things like health issues and illnesses - while dealing with them.

And, these celebrities not only addressed them but also raised awareness for the many people who love them:

1. Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018 and underwent treatment for it. The actor talked about her treatment - the emotional and physical struggles that one goes through. She also focused on the need to address negative emotions through the journey and how it's okay to feel them.

I am just grateful that I am back, grateful that I can see my child grow up, and grateful that I can be here for my parents, just all those things. I am grateful for so much.

- Sonali Bendre to Pinkvilla

2. Tahira Kashyap

Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with cancer in September 2018 and she underwent a mastectomy soon after that. She kept us all in touch with the diagnosis and her day-to-day struggles - even talking about the difficult parts that are important for breast cancer awareness. The writer-director even addressed the issue of post-diagnosis hairfall.

3. Chhavi Mittal

Chhavi Mittal, went through a breast cancer surgery on April 25. The actor has talked about her cancer journey and surgery extensively - through her vlogs and social media posts. She also addressed the physical pain associated with the surgery, while talking about the need to stay positive.

4. Manisha Koirala

The actor was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and went through multiple surgeries in New York - before she was declared cancer-free in 2015. She's often talked about her journey and the struggles through social media, and even launched her autobiography - Healed: How Cancer Gave Me A New Life in 2018.

5. Kirron Kher

Kirron Kher was detected with Multiple myeloma, a type of cancer in 2021. Anupam Kher and her son, Sikander shared multiple posts about her recovery. She talked about the physical and mental turmoil during the treatment and added that she continued to work from home - given that she wasn't allowed to travel, at first.

I’ve been working even when I was in the hospital, going through treatment. I’ve been in touch with people on my phone all along.

- Kirron Kher to Hindustan Times

6. Lisa Roy

The actor was diagnosed with Multiple myeloma, a rare type of cancer of the bone marrow in 2009. She also talked about her relapse on Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio show, What Women Want and addressed how she hid it from her husband at first, because of the effect of the news on people. Lisa documented her successful battle with cancer in her memoir Close To The Bone, which came out in 2019.

7. Ileana D’Cruz

During an event in New Delhi, the actor talked about the struggles of dealing with body dysmorphic disorder - how it affected her mental health. In 2020, she also shared a post addressing the body image issues she has had through her life and about trying to move on from them.

No matter what size you are, no matter what number you are on the scale, you will always find fault with yourself. And the problem is you end up asking people to validate your fears.

- Ileana D’Cruz to Hindustan Times

8. Nafisa Ali

Nafisa Ali was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2018 and she had started living in Goa, where she was receiving treatment. The former Miss India shared several posts on Instagram, giving an update about her cancer treatment. After her battle with cancer in 2019, the actor even took to social media, asking for work in films, for a comeback.

9. Sneha Ullal

The actor had opened up about being diagnosed with autoimmune disorder - a blood-related illness where a person's own immune system attacks the healthy cells. She also talked about how she had to take a break from films, given that she was physically weak to even stand, let alone perform. Sneha Ullal shared about the journey - her medication and working on gaining strength.

10. Sonam Kapoor

The actor has talked about being diagnosed with type-1 diabetes at the age of 17. She also addressed suffering from PCOD and dealing with the treatment - about her learnings. Sonam Kapoor has voiced about the illnesses and the issues related to them, on several occasions.

Their journeys haven't been easy. And, there's a lot that we learned from them.